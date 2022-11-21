Rennae Stubbs was the coach of Serena Williams for the US Open this year but she doesn't think Serena will get the award opting for her compatriot Daria Saville instead. Many people were shocked to see that Serena Williams was nominated for the comeback player of the year award despite competing in only a few tournaments and having only one truly impressive performance—the US Open. Stubbs accompanied Williams at the US Open as her coach.

2 DAYS AGO