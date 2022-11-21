ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Yardbarker

Serena Williams' US Open coach Stubbs chooses other player over her for Comeback player of the Year

Rennae Stubbs was the coach of Serena Williams for the US Open this year but she doesn't think Serena will get the award opting for her compatriot Daria Saville instead. Many people were shocked to see that Serena Williams was nominated for the comeback player of the year award despite competing in only a few tournaments and having only one truly impressive performance—the US Open. Stubbs accompanied Williams at the US Open as her coach.
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team

The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Jets announce decision on Zach Wilson’s future as starting QB

Zach Wilson appears to have worn out his welcome with the New York Jets. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. That means Wilson has officially been benched. The move does not exactly come as a shock....
NEW YORK STATE
Seattle Mariners' Fan Favorite Could Join AL West Division Rival

Free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger could soon be joining an American League West division rival of the Seattle Mariners. MLB insider Jon Morosi is reporting that Haniger is drawing interest from the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also interested in Haniger, according to Morosi.
SEATTLE, WA
Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes the following players:. Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract but waived him...
PITTSBURGH, PA

