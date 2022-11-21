GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It is going to be a beautiful Thanksgiving day across the Western Slope. Cloud cover this morning will continue to push eastward out of the area towards the afternoon hours, leading to plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day. Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez Temperatures will sit in the lower to mid-40s. Conditions will remain dry throughout the day. Areas south of Pueblo will have any active snowfall push eastward towards the evening hours, leaving some cloud cover behind. Clear skies later in the day will carry over into the overnight hours as temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower the 20s.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO