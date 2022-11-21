Read full article on original website
A beautiful Thanksgiving leading to a sunny Black Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It is going to be a beautiful Thanksgiving day across the Western Slope. Cloud cover this morning will continue to push eastward out of the area towards the afternoon hours, leading to plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day. Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez Temperatures will sit in the lower to mid-40s. Conditions will remain dry throughout the day. Areas south of Pueblo will have any active snowfall push eastward towards the evening hours, leaving some cloud cover behind. Clear skies later in the day will carry over into the overnight hours as temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower the 20s.
Mesa County leaders will consider whether to make it illegal to camp on county-owned property.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - They’ll consider a proposed ordinance next week. Officials say they need this law to protect people’s health and property. We showed you pictures of a homeless camp workers cleaned up earlier this month. The cost is estimated at $10,000. Deputies found seven separate...
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Eden’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Eden!. Eden is back and still looking for her forever home. She is an eight-year-old Pitbull full of love and patience. Eden gets along with other dogs but would also be great in home as an only pet. She loves anyone she comes across and can even make a great family dog.
Snow returns next week after a dry weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times. This evening will be clear....
Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Holiday Safety Tips
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With the holiday season upon us, the opportunity for holiday scams is on the rise. The Mesa County Crime Stoppers and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to be aware and vigilant this holiday season so you don’t fall victim to any holiday scams.
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Ursa’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Ursa!. Ursa is three-year-old full of energy. Ursa would love a big yard to run around in and play. She gets along with other dogs but is selective of the one’s she likes. Ursa loves anyone she meets and would make a great family dog for someone with older children.
