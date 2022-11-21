ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Analyst Ratings for Pure Storage

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Pure Storage PSTG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pure Storage. The company has an average price target of $39.0 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $35.00.
10 Analysts Have This to Say About CVS Health

Within the last quarter, CVS Health CVS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CVS Health. The company has an average price target of $118.5 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $106.00.
Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
$10 Million Bet On Canoo? Check Out These 3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by more than 100 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

VEON VEON shares increased by 29.0% to $0.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Manchester United MANU stock increased by 8.24% to $20.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. Tremor Intl TRMR stock moved upwards by...
Looking Into York Water's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, York Water YORW earned $5.68 million, a 12.96% increase from the preceding quarter. York Water also posted a total of $15.81 million in sales, a 6.12% increase since Q2. York Water earned $5.03 million, and sales totaled $14.90 million in Q2. What Is ROIC?
Pinduoduo's Earnings Outlook

Pinduoduo PDD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pinduoduo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66. Pinduoduo bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock

Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Huazhu Group's Earnings Outlook

Huazhu Group HTHT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Huazhu Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25. Huazhu Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Ocwen Financial Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Ocwen Financial OCN earned $36.94 million, a 256.76% increase from the preceding quarter. Ocwen Financial also posted a total of $249.72 million in sales, a 12.41% increase since Q2. In Q2, Ocwen Financial earned $10.35 million, and total sales reached $222.16 million. What Is...
A Preview Of AZEK Co's Earnings

AZEK Co AZEK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AZEK Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. AZEK Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
HireRight Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, HireRight Holdings HRT earned $93.29 million, a 281.61% increase from the preceding quarter. HireRight Holdings's sales decreased to $210.30 million, a 5.39% change since Q2. In Q2, HireRight Holdings earned $24.45 million, whereas sales reached $222.29 million. What Is ROCE?. Earnings data without context...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

