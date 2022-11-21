Read full article on original website
Wednesday Police Blotter
At 7:32 A.M. at the intersection of Mulberry and Franklin a vehicle driven by Richard P. Beatt, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica P. Mezo, 27, Marion. No injuries and no citations. November 14, 2022. At 7:24 A.M. at the intersection of Outer Belt West and Evergreen a...
Police Beat for Thursday, November 24th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl said they had received notification that John Cox may be in the area and when an officer saw a vehicle and license plates that matched the wanted information Cox was taken into custody without incident at a gas pump at a Westside convenience store. Cox is also being held for questioning by Indiana authorities.
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting
Suspect Shot By Police In Litchfield; ISP Investigating
Death investigation underway in Wabash County
A death investigation is being conducted in the village of Bellmont, Illinois. The Wabash County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to a home on Hackberry Street in Bellmont on Monday to investigate the death of a 48-year-old man. The sheriff's office says the county coroner was contacted and...
Two sentenced to prison in Marion County Court
Two Centralia residents were sentenced to prison after entering negotiated pleas in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 29-year-old Dereck Woods of East 16th was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. The sentence will be served consecutive to a nine year prison term handed down in Clinton County Court for residential burglary. As part of the plea, all other charges pending against Woods were dismissed.
Anna Marie Sparling, 86
Anna Marie Sparling, 86, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at her home in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Announces Recent Activity
From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. On October 29, David B. Funte, 29, of Shelbyville, was arrested on a Clay County Warrant ($3,000, 10% to apply plus $75 FTA Fee) for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Aggravated Assault. Funte was later released by the court.
Alan Pike, 60
Alan Pike, 60, of Charleston, formerly of Effingham, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to the time of service, Thursday at the funeral home.
Report Of Shots Fired In Effingham Leads To Arrests
From the Effingham Police Department Facebook Page:. On 11/16/22 at 11:45 pm, Officers responded to the 300 block of North Third Street regarding a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found several people inside the residence. Officers conducted an initial investigation and obtained a search warrant for the residence with the assistance of the Effingham County State’s Attorney Office. Officers found a handgun and ammunition inside the residence. Officers also located evidence that a handgun had been fired during the search.
Effingham Police: Three arrested after shots fired
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure For Next Week
The City of Effingham announced the following on their Facebook Page:. On Monday, November 28th through Wednesday, November 30th, Wabash Ave will be closed from Third St. to Fourth St.
Vandalia PD Reports Catalytic Converter Thefts, Asks For Public’s Help
The Vandalia Police Department is warning about a theft of catalytic converters from vehicles in the community. On their Facebook page, the Vandalia Police Department says that in the past month they have had at least 10 thefts of catalytic converters off of vehicles. Vandalia Police asks the public to keep an eye out for these thieves and to call them if you see something suspicious. They also have some tips to prevent the theft of your catalytic converter—
Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
2022 11/24 – Terry Shook
Terry Shook, age 68 of Salem, passed away unexpectedly at his home on the Lake of Egypt on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Terry was born on January 23, 1954, in Roswell, New Mexico the son of Lowell E. and Audrey L. (Eden) Shook. He is survived by his loyal companion,...
2022 11/28 – George W. “Butch” Dugan
George W. “Butch” Dugan, 77, of Centralia, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. George was born on April 2, 1945, in Centralia, the son of Elmer Dugan and Ruby (Lyberger) Dugan. He married Josephine (Rooneo) Dugan on December 13, 1969, in Nashville and she survives him in Centralia.
Local Sports Results For Wednesday November 23rd
CHAMPIONSHIP- 2 SEED SIGEL ST. MICHAEL’S DEFEATD 1 SEED PANA 40-29 CHAMPIONSHIP- 3 SEED ALBION DEFEATED 4 SEED OBLONG 42-20 CHAMPIONSHIP- 1 SEED ALTAMONT DEFEATED 2 SEED STEW-STRAS 32-22 CLASS 4A. MT. ZION REGIONAL. CHAMPIONSHIP- 1 SEED MT. ZION DEFEATED 3 SEED EFFINGHAM 35-15.
