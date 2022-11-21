The Vandalia Police Department is warning about a theft of catalytic converters from vehicles in the community. On their Facebook page, the Vandalia Police Department says that in the past month they have had at least 10 thefts of catalytic converters off of vehicles. Vandalia Police asks the public to keep an eye out for these thieves and to call them if you see something suspicious. They also have some tips to prevent the theft of your catalytic converter—

VANDALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO