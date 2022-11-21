Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
CASA’s Red Sand Project comes to Brownwood Nov. 29
Red Sand Project is a participatory artwork installation created by Molly Gochman that uses sidewalk cracks to create opportunities for people to question, connect and take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation. The red sand represents children and people who are victims of trafficking and exploitation that fall through the cracks every day. Red Sand Projects have been done in all 50 states and in 70 countries, with more than one million participants.
koxe.com
Woman Airlifted After Two Vehicle Wreck in Early
Early Police and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to two-vehicle crash in 1900 block of Early Blvd. where a white car stopped in the roadway and a female got out and stood beside the vehicle. Two vehicles approached from the rear, the first vehicle swerved and the second vehicle, a small pickup, struck the white car from the rear. The female was airlifted to a Fort Worth Hospital with possible head injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
brownwoodnews.com
Burn Ban lifted in Brown County
In session Monday morning, November 21, Brown County Commissioners lifted the Burn Ban. The next Commissioners meeting is scheduled for Dec. 5, 2022.
Abilene, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
brownwoodnews.com
Storms and Rain Likely Through Friday Night
A cold front arrives this Thanksgiving afternoon in Brown County. On Friday, an upper level low will begin to spread rain over a wide area of Texas, including our region. According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, the Weather Prediction Center has placed West Central Texas in a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall on Friday.
Developers of soon-to-be Tuscola travel center delight in landslide vote to make area damp for alcohol sales
TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents of Taylor County’s Precinct 3 showed up to the November election, faced with a proposition unique to the area: A vote on the ability to sell wine and beer in that specific part of the precinct. The vote passed by a wide margin, with 76% of voters in favor of […]
fox44news.com
Coryell Co. murder suspect arrested
Hamilton, Texas (FOX 44) — A fourth person is under arrest in connection with a Coryell County murder. Lone Star Fugitive Task Force members arrested Erin Baily Finchum Monday at a home in Hamilton. The 36-year-old faces murder and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair charges in Coryell...
brownwoodnews.com
Christopher George Maudsley
Funeral service for Christopher George Maudsley, 55 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, November 21, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Defenses on display as Lions, Wichita Falls meet in regional semifinals
Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Joe Haynes – A story of faith and purpose
Joe Haynes leaned back in a well-worn chair at the KSTA radio station. The studio is crowded with memorabilia: Coleman Bluecats rally gear, inspirational messages, and a large framed painting of Jesus walking on the water. “My whole life has been about overcoming odds. I was born with cerebral palsy. They said, ‘You can’t go to school. You can’t drive a car. You can’t go to college. You can’t get married. You can’t hold down a regular job. You can’t. You can’t.’ But I always believe you can,” said the beloved local radio personality and Pastor at nearby Leaday Baptist Church.
brownwoodnews.com
Roy Early
Roy Early, farmer/rancher, family man, and impromptu singer, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Nov 20, 2022, at a hospital in Abilene. He was 89 years old. Funeral services for Roy are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, November 26, at Bangs First Baptist Church with Brother Pepper Dill officiating. Burial will follow in Bangs Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 11/18/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from November 10 through November 17:. Moore, Justin Thomas, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Mayon, Nicholas Trey, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Lopez, Arthur, Theft of Property >=$100 <$750. Jones, Jonathan, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Thompson, Patrick Clintall, Declaration of...
brownwoodnews.com
Amalia ‘Molly’ Saenz
Amalia “Molly” Saenz passed away November 18th, 2022, in Grand Prairie, Texas. She was born December 30, 1953, to Santos and Auroara Aguirre in Brady, Texas. Molly was a genuine and infectious person who loved everyone unconditionally. She has a fierce love for God! She shared her faith and encouragement with everyone she encountered. Molly knew no strangers, she welcomed everyone into her life. She had an immeasurable faith and there was no problem too big for God. Molly shined her light into every situation and circumstance. Her joy and laugher were contagious. Molly was loved by all and her love for Jesus continues to live through all of us. The name Amalia means “work of God” and Molly truly did live up to her given name. She will be missed but never forgotten.
brownwoodnews.com
HPU notches second victory over Austin College, 80-73
The Howard Payne University men’s basketball team improved to 2-2 overall with an 80-73 victory over Austin College Tuesday evening in non-conference action. Down 37-36 at the half, the Yellow Jackets shot 56.2% from the field and outscored the Roos 44-36 in the second half to take the game 80-73.
Comments / 0