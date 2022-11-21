Amalia “Molly” Saenz passed away November 18th, 2022, in Grand Prairie, Texas. She was born December 30, 1953, to Santos and Auroara Aguirre in Brady, Texas. Molly was a genuine and infectious person who loved everyone unconditionally. She has a fierce love for God! She shared her faith and encouragement with everyone she encountered. Molly knew no strangers, she welcomed everyone into her life. She had an immeasurable faith and there was no problem too big for God. Molly shined her light into every situation and circumstance. Her joy and laugher were contagious. Molly was loved by all and her love for Jesus continues to live through all of us. The name Amalia means “work of God” and Molly truly did live up to her given name. She will be missed but never forgotten.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO