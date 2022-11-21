Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
SEWA Diwali and Thanksgiving holidaysRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here are the 3 winners of $500 Somerset Collection gift cards from 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade
DETROIT – Three lucky winners are getting hundreds of dollars to spend, plus an appointment with a personal stylist, at Somerset Collection this Thanksgiving!. During our 2022 broadcast of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced the winners of three $500 Somerset Collection gift cards, which come with one appointment with a personal stylist! A $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card was also given away.
Annual turkey trot in Washington Township breaks attendance records
More than 900 participants gobbled up the chance to run or walk during the annual Thanksgiving Day Kiski Valley Turkey Trot in Washington Township. The in-person race that draws runners from neighboring states kicked off at 9 a.m. under blue skies and below-freezing temps. Organizers set up multiple fire barrels...
Detroit News
Classic Christmas movies hit the big screen
If Plymouth is any indication, southeast Michigan takes its Christmas movies very seriously. Around 1,000 people protested in front of the town’s Penn Theatre in October following Paramount’s refusal to license “It’s a Wonderful Life” to them, which had become a tradition for the small, nonprofit theater since 2007. Paramount changed its mind the following day, and Penn was able to add the classic movie to its six-film Christmas series.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
lakeorionreview.com
Lake Orion boarding house destroyed by fire in January finally razed
LAKE ORION — For more than 128 years a house has stood at 35 N. Broadway St. in downtown Lake Orion. A home for individual families and, most recently, a home for boarders who found family among their fellow tenants. Now that once richly inhabited home is a pile...
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Menjos hosting benefit concert for Club Q following horrific shooting
We’re at a loss for words to describe the revolting act of terror that took place this week at LGBT hangout spot Club Q in Colorado Springs. A shooting at the nightclub left five people dead and at least 18 others injured during Transgender Awareness Week. In solidarity, Detroit’s...
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
Detroit News
Tragedy leaves huge Thanksgiving void in Northville Township family, neighborhood
Manal Kadry had already set a festive Thanksgiving table with gold-trimmed china and cutlery and soft pastel colors to blend with her dining room wallpaper when the unthinkable happened. She and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were killed in a single-car crash in their own neighborhood on Nov. 12, leaving...
WILX-TV
Kibbles & Bids virtual auction for homeless pets
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Paws for Life will be hosting a massive auction virtual auction benefitting homeless animals in the care of the organization. Kibbles & Bids virtual auction will hold five flash auctions starting Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. and running through Dec. 3, ending at 8 p.m. Paws...
Detroit News
Detroit LGBTQ club hosts concert to benefit Colorado victims
A well-known LGBTQ club in Detroit is hosting a weekend benefit concert to raise money for the victims of a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado that left five dead. The concert, "Love Against Hate," will be at 8 p.m. Sunday at Menjos, 950 W. McNichols in Detroit. Featured performances include Emmanuelle Jacob, an R&B artist; Nay Luma; Carmen Jackson, a jazz vocalist; and Greg Galore, an LGBT entertainer.
HometownLife.com
Popular holiday makers market moves from Northville to Livonia
Shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts need not look further than the newest holiday event in Livonia. The popular Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market is setting up shop at the Embassy Suites on Victor Parkway in Livonia Dec. 9-11. The weekend makers market is normally held in Northville, but is relocating to Livonia for its 43rd year.
wdet.org
MichMash: Dearborn school board bans two books
The school board for Dearborn Public Schools has banned two books, weeks after the controversy over LGBTQ- themed works started. Cheyna Roth talks with Bridge Michigan’s Isabel Lohman about the school board meeting that went from 600 participants last month, down to 60. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts,...
The Boblo Boat documentary is now available for streaming
‘Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale’ is also on DVD
lakesarearadio.net
Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
The Oakland Post
Letter to the editor: The trampling of Matilda Dodge Wilson’s grave
Between 1926 and 1929, Meadow Brook Hall was built. For those who are not aware, Meadow Brook Hall is the former country estate of Matilda Dodge Wilson and her husband Alfred Wilson. It is the ninth largest home in the US and was named a National Historic Landmark in 2012. I attended that 2012 ceremony, and it’s part of why I fell in love with Oakland University. I love the great estate and I love the history of it all. Whenever I get the opportunity to, I make my way out to the hall. But that is not the only thing that made the Wilson’s estate special. There was also the vast and expansive wilderness, which Matilda decided would be the perfect place for an institute of higher learning. Over the years, students and faculty have flocked to Oakland to enjoy not only the education but the nature and the history of it. But that is in danger, and that is because of the East Campus Development plan.
Detroit News
Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week
The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
Ypsilanti Township Burger King temporarily closed after grease fire
YPSILANTI, MI -- Crews were called to a fast food restaurant in Ypsilanti Township Monday for a fire. The Burger King at 1073 E. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti Township, caught fire around 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, due to a grease fire in the vent system, according to Ypsilanti Township Fire Marshal Steve Wallgren.
Zana opens in downtown Birmingham, promising alluring ambiance
A restaurant with a focus on modern American fare with European flair, including its lavish and elegant interior, is downtown Birmingham's newest spot. Zana is at 210 Old Woodward in the former space occupied by The Bird & The Bread restaurant. According to its website, Zana translates to "fairy of the mountains and is derived from Albanian folklore."
City plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit family officially adopts daughter on Adoption Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monique Jackson, who has raised 3-year-old Kensington since she was an infant, is now officially her mom after an adoption celebration on Adoption Day. It started when the biological mother, a friend of the family, contacted Monique. "She reached out to me while she was pregnant....
Comments / 0