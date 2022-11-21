ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here are the 3 winners of $500 Somerset Collection gift cards from 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade

DETROIT – Three lucky winners are getting hundreds of dollars to spend, plus an appointment with a personal stylist, at Somerset Collection this Thanksgiving!. During our 2022 broadcast of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced the winners of three $500 Somerset Collection gift cards, which come with one appointment with a personal stylist! A $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card was also given away.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Classic Christmas movies hit the big screen

If Plymouth is any indication, southeast Michigan takes its Christmas movies very seriously. Around 1,000 people protested in front of the town’s Penn Theatre in October following Paramount’s refusal to license “It’s a Wonderful Life” to them, which had become a tradition for the small, nonprofit theater since 2007. Paramount changed its mind the following day, and Penn was able to add the classic movie to its six-film Christmas series.
PLYMOUTH, MI
WILX-TV

Kibbles & Bids virtual auction for homeless pets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Paws for Life will be hosting a massive auction virtual auction benefitting homeless animals in the care of the organization. Kibbles & Bids virtual auction will hold five flash auctions starting Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. and running through Dec. 3, ending at 8 p.m. Paws...
TROY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit LGBTQ club hosts concert to benefit Colorado victims

A well-known LGBTQ club in Detroit is hosting a weekend benefit concert to raise money for the victims of a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado that left five dead. The concert, "Love Against Hate," will be at 8 p.m. Sunday at Menjos, 950 W. McNichols in Detroit. Featured performances include Emmanuelle Jacob, an R&B artist; Nay Luma; Carmen Jackson, a jazz vocalist; and Greg Galore, an LGBT entertainer.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Popular holiday makers market moves from Northville to Livonia

Shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts need not look further than the newest holiday event in Livonia. The popular Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market is setting up shop at the Embassy Suites on Victor Parkway in Livonia Dec. 9-11. The weekend makers market is normally held in Northville, but is relocating to Livonia for its 43rd year.
LIVONIA, MI
wdet.org

MichMash: Dearborn school board bans two books

The school board for Dearborn Public Schools has banned two books, weeks after the controversy over LGBTQ- themed works started. Cheyna Roth talks with Bridge Michigan’s Isabel Lohman about the school board meeting that went from 600 participants last month, down to 60. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts,...
DEARBORN, MI
lakesarearadio.net

Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Post

Letter to the editor: The trampling of Matilda Dodge Wilson’s grave

Between 1926 and 1929, Meadow Brook Hall was built. For those who are not aware, Meadow Brook Hall is the former country estate of Matilda Dodge Wilson and her husband Alfred Wilson. It is the ninth largest home in the US and was named a National Historic Landmark in 2012. I attended that 2012 ceremony, and it’s part of why I fell in love with Oakland University. I love the great estate and I love the history of it all. Whenever I get the opportunity to, I make my way out to the hall. But that is not the only thing that made the Wilson’s estate special. There was also the vast and expansive wilderness, which Matilda decided would be the perfect place for an institute of higher learning. Over the years, students and faculty have flocked to Oakland to enjoy not only the education but the nature and the history of it. But that is in danger, and that is because of the East Campus Development plan.
ROCHESTER, MI
Detroit News

Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week

The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit family officially adopts daughter on Adoption Day

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monique Jackson, who has raised 3-year-old Kensington since she was an infant, is now officially her mom after an adoption celebration on Adoption Day. It started when the biological mother, a friend of the family, contacted Monique. "She reached out to me while she was pregnant....
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy