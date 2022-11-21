Despite its name, there are actually two bars in Bar Nunn, and they’ll tell you all you need to know about the antelope-beset Great Plains enclave of 2,981, just 10 minutes outside of Casper. Choose the squat Chatters, and be charmed by $2 pint specials, Sunday all-day breakfast, and fandom for the “Pokes,” (short for “Cowpokes,” the nickname for the state university's athletic teams). If you’re short on time and can’t go in, that’s fine—there’s a drive-thru around back.

