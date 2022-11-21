Read full article on original website
Despite its name, there are actually two bars in Bar Nunn, and they’ll tell you all you need to know about the antelope-beset Great Plains enclave of 2,981, just 10 minutes outside of Casper. Choose the squat Chatters, and be charmed by $2 pint specials, Sunday all-day breakfast, and fandom for the “Pokes,” (short for “Cowpokes,” the nickname for the state university's athletic teams). If you’re short on time and can’t go in, that’s fine—there’s a drive-thru around back.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper parade street closure controversy
Holiday Cheer experiences some technical difficulties...PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming Department of Revenue-Liquor Division officials, who oversee liquor purchases for the state, is seeing problems across Wyoming when it comes to meeting retailers’ needs and ordering everyone’s holiday cheer. The Wyoming Liquor Division has been around since the 1930s and has changed its name over the years.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
PHOTOS: ‘Birds & Bucks’ Brought Thanksgiving to 300 Casper Families
Casper residents and businesses came out in a big way at Ridleys last Friday (November 18th, 2022), for the annual Birds & Bucks food and funds drive. The 25th Annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive brought in enough food and funds to provide 7 days of food for 900 local children through Food for Thought's Weekend Food Bags, and 300 local families a full Thanksgiving dinner.
oilcity.news
Anonymous Casper couple donates a thousand servings of Thanksgiving dinner from Eggington’s
CASPER, Wyo. — The 220 Thanksgiving meals from Eggington’s available at the Boys and Girls Club this Wednesday are being provided by an anonymous married couple in Casper, according to a release from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. The meals consist of all the Thanksgiving...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Fire Department swears in three new graduates
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Three new firefighters were sworn in last week. We learned what inspires these young men to put their lives on the line, and also got a little taste of training. After 12 weeks of training split between Casper and Cheyenne, the Casper Fire Department...
ksut.org
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
oilcity.news
Organizers aim to make new Speedway Drive Through Light Show a Casper tradition
CASPER, Wyo. — Many adults hold happy childhood memories of the family drive through the neighborhood “Christmas Card Lane,” where house after house was dressed up in blazing lights and decorations. Those dense clusters of Christmas neighborhoods are something of a rarity now, but two Casper residents...
City Of Casper: Stop Thanksgiving Feast Grease From Clogging Pipes
A hearty Thanksgiving dinner may temporarily (we hope) clog your arteries, but don't let the grease from cooking it clog your and your city's wastewater pipes. The City of Casper on Wednesday offered these handy household hints for what to do cleaning up after dinner. "Grease and fat from turkey,...
oilcity.news
With strong opposition to Fort Caspar as site for wind turbine sculpture, city staff struggling to find suitable spots
CASPER, Wyo. — While space on Fort Caspar Museum grounds has been looked at as a possible place for the construction of a sculpture resembling Stonehenge made out of wind turbine blades, that idea has been “met with strong opposition from two organizations that work closely with the City, the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Historic Preservation Commission,” a memo from City of Casper staff states.
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
oilcity.news
City of Casper announces Thanksgiving trash collection schedule
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the City of Casper announced its trash collection schedule for the rest of Thanksgiving week. “Our solid waste staff will be spending Thursday with loved ones, then heading back to work Friday,” Rachel Bouzis, the communications and marketing spokesperson for the city, said. “The City of Casper is thankful for our committed essential services staff members who make our community a safe, beautiful place.”
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Street closures could hurt Small Business Saturday, some owners say
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A bit of controversy brewing this week between small business owners and the Casper Police. So what resolution... if any... can be reached by Saturday?. Saturday is the Casper Christmas Parade and tree lighting. And for local businesses, it’s also Small Business Saturday.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (11/15/22–11/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 15 through Nov. 21. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
cowboystatedaily.com
Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming’s Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected “grooming situation.”...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/16/22–11/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 16 through Nov. 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Thirteen Year Old Delivered Breech Baby Sister in Natrona County
"We'd like to share a heartwarming story with our community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday" read a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. In late September, Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers relayed that a woman in Natrona County was in labor and at home with only her 13-year-old son.
Power Outage Affecting East Side Casper Residents This Thanksgiving
There is currently a power outage that is affecting Rocky Mountain Power customers on the east side of Casper, near the Kelly Walsh High School area. According to the official Rocky Mountain Power website, the outage is affecting approximately 508 customers in the area. An email update was sent to...
county17.com
Medical condition may have factored in fatal crash in Cody on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo — A 75-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries from a crash on Saturday in Cody, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A medical condition may have lead to the crash, according to the preliminary report. The crash occurred at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Stampede...
