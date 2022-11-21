ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes another rate increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing another rate increase for its customers. The company wants to improve the electrical grid to make power outages less frequent as well as invest in fuel-free sources of power. For the average PSO customer, those investments would...
OKLAHOMA STATE
utilitydive.com

Dynegy manipulated MISO’s 2015/16 capacity auction, driving up Illinois prices: FERC enforcement office

Dynegy manipulated the Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s 2015/16 capacity auction, driving up capacity prices in Illinois, according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s enforcement office. Public Citizen, a consumer watchdog group, and the Illinois attorney general’s office aim to use the report to recover more than $425 million...
ILLINOIS STATE
kosu.org

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority purchased oppositional domain names ahead of ACCESS project rollout

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is coming under fire for purchasing domain names that oppose its 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike program. During proceedings of a lawsuit alleging the OTA violated the state’s Open Meeting Act, an email was produced that showed strategic communications director Jessica Brown directing its public relations firm, Jones PR, to buy up 23 oppositional domain names, two weeks before the rollout of the ACCESS project in February.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

‘I'm shocked we haven't been sued yet': Oklahoma's Licensure Boards are flawed – A Commentary

State licensure boards are an important, although often overlooked, component of job opportunity and economic growth. The boards control access to professions. If operated appropriately, they provide consumer protection while allowing the most qualified people possible to enter a profession, which increases competition and keeps prices down for consumers. But there’s reason to worry Oklahoma’s licensure boards have inherent flaws that not only stymie healthy industry competition, but also could be found illegal. One legislator compared the state’s licensure system to “sitting on a time bomb.” A new report issued by the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) reviewed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
MySanAntonio

Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells

A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KOCO

Group pushes to make abortion a constitutional right in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — As a group pushes to make abortion a constitutional right in Oklahoma, there’s new attention on the process they’re trying to use. State Sen. Warren Hamilton said he wants to change how many votes are needed to change laws. Right now, state questions pass by a simple majority, which he argues disenfranchises rural Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Oklahoma man pleads guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
AMARILLO, TX
oklahomawatch.org

Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Famed Oklahoma aviator remembered on 124th birthday

OKLAHOMA – It was perhaps the first sight of an airplane for 15-year-old Wiley Post that propelled the Oklahoma youth into space. Watching a Curtiss “pusher” fly at the Lawton County (Oklahoma) Fair in 1913 changed Post’s life. Wiley Hardeman Post was born on Nov. 22,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/23/22

We have mild temperatures in store as we head into the holiday weekend. We are looking at showers on Thanksgiving, but mainly during the morning. We could possibly see some rain again on Saturday, too. It will be warm enough that it is just in the form of rain. We...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Oklahoma: No permit needed to hunt night predators on farms, ranches

(KTEN) — Hunting coyotes and feral pigs during the night without a permit is now legal on land designated as "agricultural" in Oklahoma. The new law is aimed at protecting livestock, feed, seed, and other agricultural materials. Previously, farmers and ranchers could hunt coyotes and feral hogs at night, but they would need to go through a process to obtain a special permit.
OKLAHOMA STATE

