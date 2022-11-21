Read full article on original website
KTUL
Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes another rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing another rate increase for its customers. The company wants to improve the electrical grid to make power outages less frequent as well as invest in fuel-free sources of power. For the average PSO customer, those investments would...
‘Deceit abounds’: OK Corporation Commissioner issues dissenting opinion for OG&E’s pending fuel cost recovery
Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony has issued yet another dissenting opinion in the ongoing fuel cost recovery saga.
utilitydive.com
Western day-ahead market could save $1.2B a year, boost renewables output 1,800+ GWh: CAISO report
A day-ahead market across the West could save the region up to $1.2 billion a year from operational and capacity efficiencies while increasing renewable energy output by more than 1,800 GWh, according to a study conducted for the California Independent System Operator. A day-ahead market would produce 78% of the...
utilitydive.com
Dynegy manipulated MISO’s 2015/16 capacity auction, driving up Illinois prices: FERC enforcement office
Dynegy manipulated the Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s 2015/16 capacity auction, driving up capacity prices in Illinois, according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s enforcement office. Public Citizen, a consumer watchdog group, and the Illinois attorney general’s office aim to use the report to recover more than $425 million...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority purchased oppositional domain names ahead of ACCESS project rollout
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is coming under fire for purchasing domain names that oppose its 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike program. During proceedings of a lawsuit alleging the OTA violated the state’s Open Meeting Act, an email was produced that showed strategic communications director Jessica Brown directing its public relations firm, Jones PR, to buy up 23 oppositional domain names, two weeks before the rollout of the ACCESS project in February.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
kgou.org
Hay shortage means high costs for Oklahoma ranchers as winter arrives
This year’s severe drought conditions caused crops like wheat and corn to wither away and pasture cattle graze to dry up. Ranchers across the state are now looking for ways to feed their cattle through the winter as hay supplies dwindle. Despite the recent drop in temperatures and several...
‘I'm shocked we haven't been sued yet': Oklahoma's Licensure Boards are flawed – A Commentary
State licensure boards are an important, although often overlooked, component of job opportunity and economic growth. The boards control access to professions. If operated appropriately, they provide consumer protection while allowing the most qualified people possible to enter a profession, which increases competition and keeps prices down for consumers. But there’s reason to worry Oklahoma’s licensure boards have inherent flaws that not only stymie healthy industry competition, but also could be found illegal. One legislator compared the state’s licensure system to “sitting on a time bomb.” A new report issued by the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) reviewed...
MySanAntonio
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells
A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
KOCO
Oklahoma sees growing demand for more health care options for veterans
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma sees a growing demand for more health care options for veterans. The goal of a top federal official is to get more help for veterans. Soon, our veterans will be given more opportunities to more accessible health care. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary...
KOCO
Group pushes to make abortion a constitutional right in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — As a group pushes to make abortion a constitutional right in Oklahoma, there’s new attention on the process they’re trying to use. State Sen. Warren Hamilton said he wants to change how many votes are needed to change laws. Right now, state questions pass by a simple majority, which he argues disenfranchises rural Oklahoma.
Oklahoma man pleads guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
oklahomawatch.org
Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
KOCO
KOCO 5 Investigates: Gov. Kevin Stitt’s son was treated harsher than most
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — You've probably seen the headlines and the body camera video floating around the web showing Gov. Kevin Stitt's son's recent interaction with Logan County deputies. On Halloween night, deputies were called after a case full of guns was found in the parking lot of a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Famed Oklahoma aviator remembered on 124th birthday
OKLAHOMA – It was perhaps the first sight of an airplane for 15-year-old Wiley Post that propelled the Oklahoma youth into space. Watching a Curtiss “pusher” fly at the Lawton County (Oklahoma) Fair in 1913 changed Post’s life. Wiley Hardeman Post was born on Nov. 22,...
KOCO
Effort underway to let voters decide if there is a right to abortion in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — An effort is underway to let voters decide if there is a right to an abortion in Oklahoma. A new ballot initiative, State Question 828, would amend the state Constitution to protect abortion rights. Voters in other states have passed similar abortion protections recently. KOCO 5...
Over 200 property owners face off against OTA in court over Open Meeting Act
A new chapter in the battle about the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's (OTA) expansion plan unfolded Monday afternoon as the OTA and a legal team representing more than 200 property owners squared off in a Cleveland County court room.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/23/22
We have mild temperatures in store as we head into the holiday weekend. We are looking at showers on Thanksgiving, but mainly during the morning. We could possibly see some rain again on Saturday, too. It will be warm enough that it is just in the form of rain. We...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma: No permit needed to hunt night predators on farms, ranches
(KTEN) — Hunting coyotes and feral pigs during the night without a permit is now legal on land designated as "agricultural" in Oklahoma. The new law is aimed at protecting livestock, feed, seed, and other agricultural materials. Previously, farmers and ranchers could hunt coyotes and feral hogs at night, but they would need to go through a process to obtain a special permit.
KFOR
Here’s the Thanksgiving Day forecast for central Oklahoma!
Here’s your OKC Thanksgiving Day Forecast. Cloudy, chilly and damp with a 60% chance of light rain and drizzle. A cold front moves south early in the morning with gusty north winds high temps near 50 degrees.
