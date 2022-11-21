ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

Police catch drunk driver asleep in Walmart parking lot

Bellefontaine Police received a call in reference to an intoxicated driver on the south end of town Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00. Police went to the Walmart parking lot where they found John Sheeley asleep in his truck. They also saw an open case of Bush Lite beer sitting next to him.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Murder suspect found in Ohio after near month-long chase

The murder suspect in an October incident was found nearly 900 miles away Tuesday morning. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, Tuesday at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Laurel Police Department was notified that Ronald Buckley had been taken into custody in Fremont Ohio. “Acting quickly on a tip that...
LAUREL, MS
Police release images of suspected armed robber

UPPER SANDUSKY—The Upper Sandusky Police are looking for any information to assist in identifying the person in these photos. The subject was involved in an armed robbery at Subway in Upper Sandusky. If you can identify this person or the vehicle, please call the Upper Sandusky Police Department at...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
East Toledo woman hospitalized with gunshot wound to hip Tuesday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a woman sustained a gunshot wound to the hip Tuesday evening. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 6:33 p.m. at Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Upon arrival, police located a scene consisting of five shell casings and one live round.
TOLEDO, OH
Shots fired near the area of Cook Park just after midnight, investigation ongoing by Allen County Sheriff's Office

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Shots were fired in the area of Allen County Sheriff's deputies where they were taking a Lima man into custody. The sheriff released details of an incident early this morning near Cook Park. Deputies were initiating a bicycle stop at the corner of Michael and Prospect Avenue at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. One of the two individuals was recognized by one of the deputies for his unique bicycle. Darr Robinson Sr. had and an outstanding warrant for possessing weapons under a disability. Darr attempted to flee on foot but surrendered a short time later. As deputies approached Darr, shots rang out with one striking a house just 10 feet from the deputies and Darr.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Police searching for missing Mansfield couple with memory problems

MANSFIELD—The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing couple who suffer from memory problems. Luther Lamb, 88, and Margaret Lamb, 89, were last seen driving away from their home on Lexington-Ontario Road in Mansfield at 2 a.m. Luther Lamb suffers from...
MANSFIELD, OH
71 Year Old Ashland Man Indicted For Aggravated Murder

Ashland County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher R. Tunnell announced that the Ashland Grand Jury meeting for the month of November, 2022 issued an indictment against Stanley Gardner charging him with one count of aggravated murder with a 3-year firearm specification. A complaint charging Gardner with a count of murder had previously...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death

LIMA — A Lima man has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a drug death earlier this year. Shane Conrad, 34, of Lima, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
LIMA, OH
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash Wednesday

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Perry Township on Wednesday. According to officials, a single-vehicle, fatal semi-crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 southbound at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Officials said...
PERRY, OH
Toledo woman indicted on numerous child endangerment charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo woman on numerous child endangerment charges Tuesday. According to court documents, Shyanne Papenfuse is facing a series of charges including five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, six counts of endangering children, one count of permitting child abuse, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class.
TOLEDO, OH
TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
TOLEDO, OH

