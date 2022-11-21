Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – November 22, 2022
A deputy met with a Union County Probation Officer to take custody of Destiny R. Thompson, age 25 of Newark for an outstanding arrest warrant. She was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 2:10pm Field Fire. Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department, the Marysville Fire Department,...
Video shows shootout during Ohio traffic stop between man and officer
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Videos released by the Bucyrus Police Department show the tense moments when a man and an officer opened fire on each other during a traffic stop in the town. BPD released dashcam and bodycam video recorded by Officer Devin Wireman when he conducted a traffic stop Nov. 11 in the 100 […]
iheart.com
71 Year Old Ashland Man Indicted For Aggravated Murder
Ashland County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher R. Tunnell announced that the Ashland Grand Jury meeting for the month of November, 2022 issued an indictment against Stanley Gardner charging him with one count of aggravated murder with a 3-year firearm specification. A complaint charging Gardner with a count of murder had previously...
Columbus man sentenced for possessing bulk meth, fentanyl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for possessing bulk amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl with an intent to sell. Thirty-two year-old Justin Howard, also known as “J-Money,” was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 15 years in prison for possessing 500 grams of meth and 40 grams of […]
Hunters help catch man accused of leading deputies on Clark Co. chase
When the deputy attempted to arrest Markus, the man allegedly sped off in his vehicle, hitting the deputy’s arm. The deputy was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released while others pursued the suspect into Champaign County.
Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death
LIMA — A Lima man has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a drug death earlier this year. Shane Conrad, 34, of Lima, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Connecticut man accused of abandoning premature baby on hood of parked vehicle
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of abandoning a newborn on the hood of a parked vehicle in March, authorities said. Jorge R. Grados, 41, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday and charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child, WVIT-TV and CT Insider reported.
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
myfox28columbus.com
5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
Man gets life in prison for beating wife in metro park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio Metro Park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said in a release that Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown sentenced Santiago Martinez to life in prison with the possibility of […]
One dead in South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the South Linden section of the city. Police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 7:33 p.m. The victim, an adult male, was suffering from visible injuries, according to CPD. He […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Police searching for missing Mansfield couple with memory problems
MANSFIELD—The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing couple who suffer from memory problems. Luther Lamb, 88, and Margaret Lamb, 89, were last seen driving away from their home on Lexington-Ontario Road in Mansfield at 2 a.m. Luther Lamb suffers from...
Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing a murder charge in relation to the shooting death of a woman whose body was found during a wellness check in May. Columbus police said Nachyla Halton, 19, has been charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester, 19, in May of this year. Halton is […]
wktn.com
Two Hardin County Residents Arrested on Warrants from Union County
An Ada woman and a Kenton man were arrested this week on warrants in Union County. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office Daily Media Release, a deputy met with a Hardin County deputy to take custody of 33 year old Christin J. Mowery on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Man arrested in fatal southwest Franklin County ambush shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in southeast Franklin County earlier this year has been arrested. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Franklin County jail records. Deputies were dispatched to the Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road on July...
richlandsource.com
Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder
ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
UPDATE: Hunter locates suspect in high-speed pursuit that injured Clark County deputy
CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 10:30 a.m.:. The suspect involved in a traffic stop and pursuit that resulted in an injured deputy has been taken into custody, the Clark County Sheriff Office confirmed. A former Clark County commissioner was in a deer stand in a wooded area when he...
peakofohio.com
Police catch drunk driver asleep in Walmart parking lot
Bellefontaine Police received a call in reference to an intoxicated driver on the south end of town Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00. Police went to the Walmart parking lot where they found John Sheeley asleep in his truck. They also saw an open case of Bush Lite beer sitting next to him.
crawfordcountynow.com
Upper Police looking for armed robber
UPPER SANDUSKY— On November 20, 2022, at 7:27 pm, the Upper Sandusky Police Department responded to Subway located at 444 West Wyandot Avenue for an armed robbery report. A male subject entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of money and traveled north.
Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews […]
