Marion, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – November 22, 2022

A deputy met with a Union County Probation Officer to take custody of Destiny R. Thompson, age 25 of Newark for an outstanding arrest warrant. She was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 2:10pm Field Fire. Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department, the Marysville Fire Department,...
UNION COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

71 Year Old Ashland Man Indicted For Aggravated Murder

Ashland County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher R. Tunnell announced that the Ashland Grand Jury meeting for the month of November, 2022 issued an indictment against Stanley Gardner charging him with one count of aggravated murder with a 3-year firearm specification. A complaint charging Gardner with a count of murder had previously...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced for possessing bulk meth, fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for possessing bulk amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl with an intent to sell. Thirty-two year-old Justin Howard, also known as “J-Money,” was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 15 years in prison for possessing 500 grams of meth and 40 grams of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death

LIMA — A Lima man has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a drug death earlier this year. Shane Conrad, 34, of Lima, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
LIMA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man gets life in prison for beating wife in metro park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio Metro Park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said in a release that Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown sentenced Santiago Martinez to life in prison with the possibility of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the South Linden section of the city. Police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 7:33 p.m. The victim, an adult male, was suffering from visible injuries, according to CPD. He […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Police searching for missing Mansfield couple with memory problems

MANSFIELD—The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing couple who suffer from memory problems. Luther Lamb, 88, and Margaret Lamb, 89, were last seen driving away from their home on Lexington-Ontario Road in Mansfield at 2 a.m. Luther Lamb suffers from...
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing a murder charge in relation to the shooting death of a woman whose body was found during a wellness check in May. Columbus police said Nachyla Halton, 19, has been charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester, 19, in May of this year. Halton is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man arrested in fatal southwest Franklin County ambush shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in southeast Franklin County earlier this year has been arrested. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Franklin County jail records. Deputies were dispatched to the Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road on July...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder

ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
ASHLAND, OH
peakofohio.com

Police catch drunk driver asleep in Walmart parking lot

Bellefontaine Police received a call in reference to an intoxicated driver on the south end of town Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00. Police went to the Walmart parking lot where they found John Sheeley asleep in his truck. They also saw an open case of Bush Lite beer sitting next to him.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Upper Police looking for armed robber

UPPER SANDUSKY— On November 20, 2022, at 7:27 pm, the Upper Sandusky Police Department responded to Subway located at 444 West Wyandot Avenue for an armed robbery report. A male subject entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of money and traveled north.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
WDTN

Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews […]
COLUMBUS, OH

