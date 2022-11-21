Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Wilson vs. St. John Bosco, Boys’ Basketball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Matt Simon has been covering sports since 2013. After graduating from Long Beach State, he has covered sports for multiple publications throughout Southern California.
Boys’ Basketball: Wilson Suffers First Loss at St. John Bosco
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. After a 3-0 start to the season, the Long Beach Wilson Bruins hit the road Tuesday night traveling to Bellflower to take on the talented St. John Bosco Braves. With turnovers and slow starts...
ocsportszone.com
Cypress football team out to capture program’s second CIF championship Friday night
Cypress players (from left) Trevor Monteleone, Matthew Morrell and Aidan Houston were at the Rose Bowl Monday for the CIF press conference. (Photos courtesy Cypress athletics). Cypress High School’s football team has made it to the CIF finals for the third time in school history. The third-seeded Centurions, coached...
Mater Dei and St. John Bosco now at a combined total of 78 D-1 prospects heading into CIFSS championship
Leading up to the regular season meeting between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, which MD won 17-7, we did a rundown on all 76 players between the two teams who have D-1 offers and/or are nationally-ranked. Now the Trinity League rivals are meeting again in the Southern Section Division 1 ...
scorebooklive.com
Yorba Linda vs. Upland: Division 3 CIF Southern Section football championship preview
Yorba Linda will take on Upland at Upland in the Division 3 Southern Section championship game on Friday night. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed on Bally Sports Prep Zone. HOW THEY GOT HERE. Yorba Linda comes into the game with a 13-0 record. The...
Golden Valley Hosts Laguna Hills For The Division 7 CIF Championship Title
The Golden Valley Grizzlies look to cap of an amazing season by becoming champions as they host Laguna Hills in the Division 7 CIF Southern Section Championship finals on Saturday. Golden Valley (9-4) vs. Laguna Hills (12-1) The Golden Valley Grizzlies will face off against the Laguna Hills Hawks for the 2022 Division 7 CIF ...
pasadenanow.com
Rose Bowl to Host CIF Southern Section Ford Division 1 Football Championship Friday
Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana and St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower will compete for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Ford Division 1 Football Championship when they meet at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Friday, Nov. 25. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. This will...
Washington moves on to Fresno State after shocker
Washington aims to bounce back from a demoralizing setback when it faces Fresno State on Wednesday night in the Wooden
In Bruce Rollinson's final CIF-SS championship, Mater Dei players hope to 'do it for our coach'
Between playing at the Rose Bowl and the championship stakes — state, section and national — there's no need for added motivation. But make no mistake, this week is different for the nation's No. 1 team Mater Dei-Santa Ana (12-0) as it prepares for its CIF-Southern Section Division 1 title ...
Big Ten reportedly has big backup plan if UCLA is blocked from joining
If the University of California regents decide to play hardball with the Big Ten, the conference apparently has a big backup plan in mind that would result in some major backfire. The University of California regents are meeting in December to determine whether the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA)...
UCLA Extends Offer to Transfer Edge
UCLA has extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher out of the University of Pennsylvania. Heimlicher is a graduate transfer, with one more year of eligibility remaining with COVID rules, having redshirted his first year in 2018. The 2023 football season would be his sixth year of college eligibility. He has offers from UNC Charlotte and Ohio.
247Sports
Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
Ticket Link For Lakewood Football CIFSS Championship
Here’s a ticket link for Lakewood’s CIF-SS Division 8 championship football game at home against Northwood on Saturday. Click here to get tickets. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
COLUMN: Big History at Stake For Lakewood Football This Week
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Pride runs deep in Lakewood, where the city and its namesake high school have an incredible athletic history. Nationally elite in baseball for much of the last seven decades since the school was founded, Lakewood High has plenty of great history on the gridiron as well. But they have an empty spot in the trophy case that they’ll try to fill Saturday night at 7 p.m. when they host Northwood for the CIF-SS Division 8 football championship.
Look: What Lincoln Riley said after USC's practice on Tuesday
LOS ANGELES - A few days after their biggest win in recent memory - an epic 48-45 win over UCLA - the USC Trojans have turned the page. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans took the field early Tuesday to start preparing for Saturday's nationally televised showdown with No. 18 Notre Dame.
Los Angeles, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
foxla.com
Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia files restraining order against alleged stalker
LOS ANGELES - Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, has filed a restraining order in Los Angeles against an alleged stalker, according to court records. The University of Southern California student filed for a civil harassment restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday...
freightwaves.com
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports
Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
maritime-executive.com
Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California
The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, California [Good Food & Waterfront Views]
Dine by the ocean and enjoy a delicious meal at the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. A good day at the beach becomes a great one when you dine at some of the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. Whether you’re in the mood for the fresh flavors of...
