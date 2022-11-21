ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 562

247Sports

UCLA Extends Offer to Transfer Edge

UCLA has extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher out of the University of Pennsylvania. Heimlicher is a graduate transfer, with one more year of eligibility remaining with COVID rules, having redshirted his first year in 2018. The 2023 football season would be his sixth year of college eligibility. He has offers from UNC Charlotte and Ohio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit

Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Ticket Link For Lakewood Football CIFSS Championship

Here's a ticket link for Lakewood's CIF-SS Division 8 championship football game at home against Northwood on Saturday. Click here to get tickets.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

COLUMN: Big History at Stake For Lakewood Football This Week

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Pride runs deep in Lakewood, where the city and its namesake high school have an incredible athletic history. Nationally elite in baseball for much of the last seven decades since the school was founded, Lakewood High has plenty of great history on the gridiron as well. But they have an empty spot in the trophy case that they’ll try to fill Saturday night at 7 p.m. when they host Northwood for the CIF-SS Division 8 football championship.
LAKEWOOD, CA
High School Football PRO

Los Angeles, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
maritime-executive.com

Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
LONG BEACH, CA
