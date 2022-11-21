Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
City councilors discuss improving public notice
ELLSWORTH — How the city can best get information to its citizens is not by burying upcoming Council agendas in the newspaper classifieds, councilors agreed at their Nov. 21 meeting. The city spends $15,000 a year publishing public meeting notices in The Ellsworth American and the return on investment is not great, councilors said.
Ellsworth American
Woodlawn abuzz and aglow during holidays
ELLSWORTH — Woodlawn Museum, Gardens & Parks literally will glow this holiday season. The sweeping gravel driveway will sparkle with creative, colorful lights on either side and artful light installations will grace the lawn and illuminate the Black family’s stately brick mansion from 4 to 9 p.m. daily starting Friday, Nov. 25, and on view through December.
Ellsworth American
Councilor sues city over police department lease
ELLSWORTH — City Councilor Steven O’Halloran and three commercial property owners filed suit against the city last week in Superior Court. They are trying to stop the Police Department’s move to leased property at 416 High St. and improvements planned for the property. The property is owned...
Ellsworth American
Hancock subdivision appeals denied
HANCOCK — The Board of Appeals on Nov. 17 denied two appeals brought forth by Hancock resident Sarah Levesque against a new Golden Acres living community. Levesque, a resident of the Ridgewood Court subdivision in Hancock, filed two appeals against building permits for the new facility. Dan Pileggi, attorney for the town of Hancock, served as a moderator between opposing parties, and as legal counsel to the Board of Appeals.
Ellsworth American
GSA unveils new eagle mascot suit
BLUE HILL — They say that a tiger can’t change its stripes, nor a leopard its spots. An eagle, however, can apparently change its feathers while also getting incredibly buff. George Stevens Academy recently upgraded its mascot, raising money for a new eagle suit that staff members hope...
Ellsworth American
Clinic Road-Route 1 site of another crash
GOULDSBORO — The fact that air bags deployed and the motorists were seat-belted kept a two-vehicle accident from having more serious consequences Nov. 15 on Route 1. Neither driver was seriously injured, according to the responding officer, Sgt. Adam Brackett. The accident occurred in West Gouldsboro when Ann McLafferty,...
Ellsworth American
Acadia Choral Society offers holiday concerts
BAR HARBOR — The Acadia Choral Society, which has a broad reach drawing singers and concert-goers from far afield, will perform Vivaldi’s “Gloria” and Dieterich Buxtehude’s Christmas cantata, “Das Neugeborne Kindelein” (“The Newborn Little Child”), at 3 p.m. Dec. 3, 4 and 11, respectively at the Union Congregational Church of Hancock, St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor and the First Congregational Church of Ellsworth.
Ellsworth American
Tire-squealer at large
WINTER HARBOR — Winter Harbor Police Officer Eli Brown responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle complaint on Nov. 12. The complaint came from a resident who said that someone had been squealing their tires on private property that they did not own on Summer Harbor Road. A vehicle identification may be possible, but no action was taken at the time of the response.
Ellsworth American
Glory of nature
ORLAND — For thousands of years, humans have been recording the beauty and wonders they observe in the natural world with paper and pencil. For many, though, smartphones have become the go-to tool for capturing and conveying such observations. So it is for Orland artist Ulrike Guthrie. Guthrie uses...
Ellsworth American
Bagaduce Chorale to sing holiday concert in person
BLUE HILL — The first Christians likely sang their clandestine hymns in secret for fear of being thrown to the lions by intolerant Roman emperors. But who could have guessed that two millennia later, choir and chorus singing would once again become a dangerous activity. But that is what...
Ellsworth American
MDEA arrests three in Sullivan fentanyl bust
SULLIVAN — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested three men in the town of Sullivan and charged them with the most serious drug trafficking offenses after a weeks-long investigation involving the importation of fentanyl and other drugs into Hancock County, Maine Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss announced Tuesday.
Ellsworth American
Joseph Stanley Leland Torrey
The family of Joseph “Joey” Torrey is saddened to report the unexpected passing of their son, brother, nephew, uncle and cousin just three days shy of his 30th birthday. Yet, in their sadness, there is a peace in knowing that he will no longer experience the devastating effects of living a lifetime with mental illness and much of his life battling addiction.
Ellsworth American
Betty Griffin Ray
Betty Griffin Ray, beloved wife of George M. Ray, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by the love and support of her family on Nov. 17, 2022, at the age of 89. Betty was born on March 31, 1933, in Southwest Harbor to Ray and Lillian (Forbis) Griffin.
Ellsworth American
Police help suicidal teen
BUCKSPORT — School Resource Officer Eric Marcel handled a report of a girl, 16, who was threatening suicide on Nov. 16.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff's Log Week of Nov. 24
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Kamren Jennings spoke to a Surry resident Nov. 15 about a potential home repair fraud.
Ellsworth American
Marcela Natividad Quintero Renski
Marcela Natividad Quintero Renski, 79, passed away at 12:05 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Down East Community Hospital in Machias. She was surrounded by family as she passed away in her sleep.
Ellsworth American
It's a 'Wonderful Life' in Lamoine
LAMOINE — It's a wonderful life in these parts, where folks can go to see an adaptation of Frank Capra's 1947 holiday hit at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, on stage at the Grange Hall Theatre. Presented by Lamoine Community Arts, “It’s...
