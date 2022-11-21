ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 12 Rankings: Kickers

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer

OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN ‘Analyst’ Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR

FRISCO - Here is what we've come to know about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and his often awkward on ESPN: His accomplishments, his following and his salary notwithstanding, he is proving to be "The Worldwide Leader's'' least knowledgeable personality when it comes to Dallas sports. And that is saying something.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Bengals Promote Trenton Irwin, Waive Veteran Offensive Lineman

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to the 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. They waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to make room for the veteran wide-out. Irwin has been a game day elevation from the practice squad on three separate occasions this season. He couldn't be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Draft Profile: Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Four college football quarterbacks the Panthers should keep an eye on. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson could emerge as a top target for the Panthers at the NFL Draft.
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win

The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Lions HC Campbell Praises James Houston IV, Expect Interest From NFL Teams

James Houston IV had a tremendous first game in the NFL. One could expect his former collegiate coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders would have been ecstatic watching Houston on Thanksgiving Day. Houston's first game was electrifying as Coach Prime's NFL debut with the Atlanta Falcons, where...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys ‘Feed Zeke,’ Down Giants, Chase Eagles in NFC East

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has taken over the backfield in recent weeks with some explosive play. A knee injury for fellow ball-carrier Ezekiel Elliott allowed Pollard to shine while simultaneously showing who might be more deserving of more touches. Headed into Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup with the New York...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update

The Las Vegas Raiders returned to practice for the first time this week and as reported in their injury report update, they were without defensive tackle Kendal Vickers. Vickers appeared in the latest injury report as a non-participant on Thursday, as he deals with a back injury. Aside from Vickers'...
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys ‘Whack-a-Mole’ Giants 28-20: Live Game Log

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys didn't quickly forget the loss to Green Bay. Nor did they forget the club's first-ever blown 14-point fourth-quarter lead that led to that loss. Just the biggest road rout (40-3) in team history at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings the very next week. Now it's time for the Cowboys to build on that momentum on their way to what they hope is a long playoff run.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

What They’re Saying: Lions Feel ‘We Can Really Dominate Anybody’

The Detroit Lions walked away from their close loss to the Buffalo Bills feeling a renewed level of confidence. Despite being nearly a 10-point underdog, the team battled one of the top squads in the NFL and had an opportunity to win late in the game. Here is a sample...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks vs. Raiders Preview: Can Seattle Bounce Back?

The Seattle Seahawks host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday from Lumen Field. Coming off their bye, the Seahawks have the rest advantage while the Raiders went into overtime against the Denver Broncos and former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. The roaring 12s in Seattle might just just give the Raiders...
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

X-Factors for Raiders vs. Seahawks

For a team like the Seattle Seahawks to go from being a preseason afterthought to a playoff contender, there usually needs to be some good surprises along the way. Likewise, for the Las Vegas Raiders to have such a disappointing season, there probably were some bad ones waiting for them.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy