Helbiz to Present at the Sequire Technology Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--

Helbiz (NASDAQ; HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced that management will virtually present at the Sequire Technology Conference on November 30, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005739/en/

Sequire Technology Conference; Presentation: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. US Eastern Time; Link: https://sequiretech.sequireevents.com/home ; The presentation will be on demand for 4 months after the event. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sequire Technology Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. US Eastern Time

Link: https://sequiretech.sequireevents.com/home

The presentation will be on demand for 4 months after the event.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, a leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005739/en/

CONTACT: Helbiz Contacts

For media inquiries:

Matt Rosenberg

Head of Communications, NA

press@helbiz.com

+1 (646) 726-2146

For investor inquiries:

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

The Blueshirt Group

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

+1 (323) 240-5796

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT MOBILE/WIRELESS CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY URBAN PLANNING PUBLIC TRANSPORT

SOURCE: Helbiz

PUB: 11/21/2022 01:00 PM/DISC: 11/21/2022 01:02 PM