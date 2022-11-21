Read full article on original website
How to get all starters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Picking a starter Pokémon in any installment is one of the hardest decisions you have to make, and you have to decide so early in the game. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet don’t make it easy — each starter Pokémon in the Paldea region is super cute and eventually evolves into formidable battle partners. While you technically have to pick one of Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco to be your official starter, there’s no reason you can’t have them all. Isn’t that the whole point, after all?
Sony PlayStation 6 Release Timing Leaked in Official Documents
A rough time frame of when the Sony PlayStation 6 will be released has just been leaked. Discovered in documents from the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority as part of the ongoing Microsoft-Activision merger investigation, it appears the PS6 will either be coming out late 2027 or in 2028, giving the PS5 a rough life cycle of seven years.
Musk says Twitter will relaunch verified service; to include gold, grey and blue check marks
Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter is tentatively planning to relaunch its paid verification check service next week after delays over impersonation concerns. Musk indicated the platform will roll out gold checks for companies, grey checks for government accounts and blue checks for individuals. The new Twitter CEO has garnered...
Evil West perks guide: best perks to buy first
In the opening hours of Evil West, you’ll gain access to a perk tree that allows you to augment many of your abilities and gain new ones. Each time you level up, you’ll gain one perk point that will let you buy a single perk in the tree, so prioritizing the best ones is important to ensuring your success. While you can certainly play around with builds by resetting these points at will using the device at Virgil’s workshop in Calico, we’ve still compiled the five best perks we think you should pick up first to make taking on the Sansuisuge hoards a bit easier on yourself.
Netflix users urge 1899 viewers to turn off feature that’s ruining new series
Netflix users might struggle to understand a new series unless they change a particular setting.Earlier this month, a new mystery series titled 1899 was released on the streaming sevice.The show follows an international cast of characters forced to work out a hellish riddle after discovering a missing ship while on the open sea.Created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the duo behind the acclaimed German series Dark, the show is notable for featuring several different languages, ranging from Spanish and French to Cantonese.Due to the subtitles, some viewers might have decided to watch with the audio dubbed...
7 video game characters who deserve a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon
Thanksgiving is a holiday of traditions. It’s an excuse to eat some good food, watch football with your old man, and fall asleep on the couch as all that tryptophan sinks in. As a kid, my favorite part of the holiday was always the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It was a spectacle where I’d get to see all of my favorite cartoon characters blown up larger than life. You can’t imagine my excitement the first time I saw an enormous Pikachu floating through the streets of New York City.
10 video games that would make great movies
Hollywood hasn’t had the best track record when it comes to turning video games into feature-length films. Most of these adaptations have received the cinematic equivalent of a “Game Over” upon release, leading many to believe that a great video game movie is impossible. The film industry...
Is there a Disney Plus Black Friday deal, and is it worth it?
If you’ve been shopping the Black Friday TV deals, or if you’ve already snagged one of the best TVs, you may be wondering if there’s a Black Friday Disney+ deal to take advantage of. Unfortunately, Disney isn’t discounting their incredibly popular streaming service for Black Friday. There’s good news though. The Disney Bundle is a streaming package that consists of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, and it’s available at an unbelievable price every day of the year.
The best Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 console settings
While skill is certainly important in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so too are your in-game settings. Having the wrong setting enabled can lead to your demise, so it’s best to make sure everything is ironed out ahead of time. When looking at the game’s settings, it’s easy to get overwhelmed (even on console), but thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide. These are the best Warzone 2.0 settings for console.
How to level up weapons fast in Warzone 2.0
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, you’re only as good as the weapon you’re carrying. Much like its predecessor, how well you perform is tied to the attachments on your weapon, which are earned by gaining XP. In this installment, leveling up weapons can feel like a grind, meaning you’ll need to find an effective method to farm XP. Thankfully, there are several useful methods for earning weapon XP, allowing you to earn all attachments quickly.
Halo Infinite’s Winter Update is the boost the shooter needed
It’d be an understatement to say it’s been a rough run for Halo Infinite. The latest in the classically Xbox-centric first-person shooter series, Infinite was released in November 2021 to a steady stream of positive reviews, though its popularity quickly died off due to an unintuitive progression system, a mountain of bugs, and a disappointing lack of fresh content delivered on anything resembling a consistent release schedule.
‘Wordle’ today, November 23: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#522)
Trying to solve Wordle #522 for November 23, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.
Black Friday: This MSI gaming laptop just dropped under $500
The MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop is currently on sale from this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals for an affordable price of $499, following a $133 discount to its sticker price of $632. It’s rare to see a decent gaming laptop being sold for less than $500, even from other retailers’ Black Friday deals, so you won’t want to miss this opportunity. You’ll need to hurry, though, because with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.
