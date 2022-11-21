Read full article on original website
Duo Busted With 400 Pounds Of Marijuana During Traffic Stop In Wilton, Police Say
A New York City duo is facing charges after they were allegedly busted with a massive amount of marijuana during a traffic stop in the region. Troopers in Saratoga County stopped the suspects’ car just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, as they drove on I-87 in the town of Wilton, according to State Police.
WNYT
Man, 19, arrested in connection with Princetown murders
There is a suspect in custody in connection to a double homicide in Princetown. Nicholas Fiebka, 19, is being charged with murder. He is in the Schenectady County Jail. The victims have been identified as William Horwedel, 61, and Alesia Wadsworth, 60. NewsChannel 13 is told the day before Thanksgiving this year would have been her birthday.
Police arrest Granville man after domestic dispute
Police arrested Matthew P. Zagorski, 35 of Granville on November 21. Zagorski was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute and trespassing.
WRGB
Princetown suspect surrendered gun in 2021 following mother's order of protection request
Schenectady — In December of 2021, the suspect in the deaths of William Horwedal and Alesia Wadsworth surrendered a 7.62mm Palmetto rifle to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office as a result of a temporary Order of Protection. On Tuesday, 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka was charged with two counts of 2nd...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Boiceville man crashed into tree while intoxicated in Woodstock, police say
The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Kito G. Sosnowitz, 26, of Boiceville, who they say “went off the roadway, struck a tree and then returned onto the roadway” while driving under the influence. He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated due to a previous conviction.
Troy felon charged after car chase for alleged ammunition possession
A Troy felon was charged by indictment on Tuesday with illegally possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.
WNYT
Two face charges after vehicle theft and chase
Police say two 16 year olds are now facing charges after stealing an unattended vehicle in Troy Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspects led them on a chase until they drove the stolen vehicle into a tree just off of 500 Federal Street and 4th street, near the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Troy.
Duo nabbed in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Two Ballston Spa people were arrested for their connection to catalytic converter thefts from October.
WRGB
Juveniles charged in Forts Ferry Elementary graffiti incident
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The Colonie Police Department has made two arrests following the graffiti and vandalism that occurred at Forts Ferry Elementary School on October 29th. According to the department, after a thorough investigation, it was determined that two juvenile males -- who have no connection to North Colonie Schools -- were responsible for causing the damage and drawing the graffiti.
Man arrested for stealing over $12k with forged checks
An Albany man has been arrested for cashing forged checks totaling over $12,000.
A Family Affair: Father, Son Among 6 Accused In Home Invasion Robbery In Greenville, Police Say
A father and son are among six suspects accused in a violent home invasion robbery in the region, authorities said. Multiple agencies in Greene County were called just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, with reports of a home invasion in the town of Greenville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
WRGB
Vigil planned for Princetown double homicide victims
People in Schenectady County are honoring the lives of the man and woman shot to death in their home earlier this week. William Horwedel and Alesia Wadsworth were killed in their house on Reynolds Road in Princetown on Tuesday, according to New York State Police. 19 year old Nicholas Fiebka,...
WRGB
Spa City slapped with gag order after VT. deputy injured in officer involved shooting
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The city of Saratoga Springs got slapped with a temporary restraining order on Wednesday issued by a state Supreme Court judge in Saratoga county restricting city officials, like the mayor and public safety commissioner, from releasing further information, footage, audio and other evidentiary materials surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting.
mynbc5.com
Victim identified in fatal home explosion in Newfane
NEWFANE, Vt. — Vermont State Police have identified the person killed in a deadly home explosion and fire last week in Newfane. Investigators said 56-year-old Russell Buzby was killed after a small two-story home on Route 30 was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday. The cause...
Pittsfield home damaged by gunshots, no arrests made
Pittsfield police are investigating a shots fired incident on Onota Street Monday night.
Two suspects wanted following home invasion: police
Four suspects have been arrested following a home invasion in Greenville. Police continue to search for two suspects who they consider armed and dangerous.
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
Union Avenue in Schenectady is currently shut down. There is a heavy police presence at the Corner of University Place and Union Avenue and adjacent to Union College.
Drunk Driver Who Killed Albany Author Had ‘Significant’ Amount of Alcohol In System, DA Says
The man accused of striking a New York author with his car and then leaving her to die in the roadway had a “significant” amount of alcohol in his system at the time, prosecutors allege. Albany County resident Nsikak Okure, age 34, of Guilderland, was arraigned on an...
Husband, Wife Found Shot To Death In Princetown Home, Report Says
Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home in upstate New York on Tuesday, Nov. 22, authorities said. State Police in Schenectady County said the victims, who WRGB reports are husband and wife, were found shot to death inside their Princetown home, located on Reynolds Road.
columbiapaper.com
New York City man arrested for robbery in Hudson
HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Malcolm D. McNeil, 32, of New York City for third degree robbery, a class E felony and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, November 9 at 4:50 p.m. That day at 4:15 p.m., a 57-year-old Hudson resident called the Hudson Police to report that a man...
