Clifton Park, NY

WNYT

Man, 19, arrested in connection with Princetown murders

There is a suspect in custody in connection to a double homicide in Princetown. Nicholas Fiebka, 19, is being charged with murder. He is in the Schenectady County Jail. The victims have been identified as William Horwedel, 61, and Alesia Wadsworth, 60. NewsChannel 13 is told the day before Thanksgiving this year would have been her birthday.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Two face charges after vehicle theft and chase

Police say two 16 year olds are now facing charges after stealing an unattended vehicle in Troy Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspects led them on a chase until they drove the stolen vehicle into a tree just off of 500 Federal Street and 4th street, near the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Troy.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Juveniles charged in Forts Ferry Elementary graffiti incident

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The Colonie Police Department has made two arrests following the graffiti and vandalism that occurred at Forts Ferry Elementary School on October 29th. According to the department, after a thorough investigation, it was determined that two juvenile males -- who have no connection to North Colonie Schools -- were responsible for causing the damage and drawing the graffiti.
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Vigil planned for Princetown double homicide victims

People in Schenectady County are honoring the lives of the man and woman shot to death in their home earlier this week. William Horwedel and Alesia Wadsworth were killed in their house on Reynolds Road in Princetown on Tuesday, according to New York State Police. 19 year old Nicholas Fiebka,...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Spa City slapped with gag order after VT. deputy injured in officer involved shooting

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The city of Saratoga Springs got slapped with a temporary restraining order on Wednesday issued by a state Supreme Court judge in Saratoga county restricting city officials, like the mayor and public safety commissioner, from releasing further information, footage, audio and other evidentiary materials surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
mynbc5.com

Victim identified in fatal home explosion in Newfane

NEWFANE, Vt. — Vermont State Police have identified the person killed in a deadly home explosion and fire last week in Newfane. Investigators said 56-year-old Russell Buzby was killed after a small two-story home on Route 30 was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday. The cause...
NEWFANE, VT
columbiapaper.com

New York City man arrested for robbery in Hudson

HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Malcolm D. McNeil, 32, of New York City for third degree robbery, a class E felony and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, November 9 at 4:50 p.m. That day at 4:15 p.m., a 57-year-old Hudson resident called the Hudson Police to report that a man...
HUDSON, NY

