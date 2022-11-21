ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

northeastnews.net

RideKC Bikes hub installed on Independence Avenue

RideKC Bikes installed its first Northeast hub earlier this month at Independence and Woodland avenues through a new partnership with Independence Avenue CID, Kansas City University, and Jerusalem Farm. The new hub location features a first-of-its-kind electric-assist bike model that operates in a hybrid “dockless” format. The RideKC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Drive to your gate at the new KCI

Fifty years ago this month, on November 11, 1972, Kansas City International Airport opened for the first time, ushering in a new concept in air travel called “Drive to your Gate.”. As outlined in the program for the three-day official dedication, the Drive to your Gate concept was billed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Northeast community members push back against proposed school closures

Northeast community members showed up in force to last week’s bi-monthly Kansas City Public Schools’ (KCPS) Board of Directors meeting to oppose proposed school closures. Blueprint 2030 will serve as an update to the KCPS 2018-23 Strategic Plan and guide the district’s work over the next decade by outlining five and ten year goals. Following Community Chats at three locations in Northeast, neighborhood leaders, stakeholders, teachers, parents and community members, stepped up to fight the closures.
KANSAS CITY, MO

