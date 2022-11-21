Northeast community members showed up in force to last week’s bi-monthly Kansas City Public Schools’ (KCPS) Board of Directors meeting to oppose proposed school closures. Blueprint 2030 will serve as an update to the KCPS 2018-23 Strategic Plan and guide the district’s work over the next decade by outlining five and ten year goals. Following Community Chats at three locations in Northeast, neighborhood leaders, stakeholders, teachers, parents and community members, stepped up to fight the closures.

