Read full article on original website
Related
Musk says Twitter will relaunch verified service; to include gold, grey and blue check marks
Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter is tentatively planning to relaunch its paid verification check service next week after delays over impersonation concerns. Musk indicated the platform will roll out gold checks for companies, grey checks for government accounts and blue checks for individuals. The new Twitter CEO has garnered...
Herschel Walker's 'Erection' Remark Sparks Torrent of Memes, Jokes
Walker is hoping to secure a seat in the Senate representing Georgia, and faces a runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.
Kyle Rittenhouse Marks Thanksgiving Promoting Violent Video Game Starring Himself
Gamers can play as Rittenhouse "using a highly specialized laser gun to strike down any turkey that spreads lies, propaganda, or liberal bias," says the developer.
"I Will Never Forget The Awful Feeling It Gave Me": People Are Sharing The Popular Comedies They Just Don't Think Are Funny
"It makes me want to sandpaper my eyes and pour molten lava into my ears."
Comments / 0