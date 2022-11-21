ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

KHBS

Northwest Arkansas residents shopping ahead of Thanksgiving

— The Wednesday before Thanksgiving can be a busy day for last-minute shoppers. “The parking lot looks full when you pull up but it's not bad," Thanksgiving shopper Olivia Havens said. Havens was at Harp's in Lowell and grabbing some last-minute items. "We're picking up some last-minute Thanksgiving...
LOWELL, AR
KHBS

35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
VAN BUREN, AR

