Memphis, TN

Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming Memphis area Walmart

By Stuart Rucker, Morgan Mitchell
WATE
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Police are searching for over 20 shoplifters who stormed a Whitehaven neighborhood Walmart on Sunday.

It happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business at 8:50 p.m.

According to records, 22 suspects entered the store by breaking a window at the automotive entrance. The suspects allegedly stole multiple items including speakers, two flat-screen TVs, shop vacuums, car batteries, and two Black Panther toy scooters.

Police said they fled the scene in 20 vehicles. No arrests have been made at this time.

Walmart has issued the following statement:

“We are troubled by what happened in our store Sunday evening and are glad no customers or associates were injured. We’ll continue working closely with local law enforcement on their investigation.” Stephanie Sharp , Walmart Media Relations

Seven suspects charged in Southaven with shoplifting

