Each November, most of us revel in turning back the clocks and gaining an extra hour of sleep. That joy, however, dissipates quickly Sunday evening when nightfall envelops us by 4:30. The end of daylight saving time launches four to five months of commuting home from work and picking up our kids from after-school activities in the dark, the end of barbecues under a blazing sunset, and other favorite outdoor evening activities. It also heralds the end of warm fall days and foliage, replaced by barren landscapes and the onset of seemingly endless grey, cold, stuck-indoors, snow-and-slush-muddled days. It’s no wonder that this time of year most, if not all, people feel some level of sadness or depression. Call it the winter doldrums, cabin fever blahs, or something more clinical such as Seasonal Affective Disorder. However you term it, depression, lethargy and moodiness tend to roar from November through early March. They impact all ages and walks of life, and they threaten to erode both our mental well-being and our physical health.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO