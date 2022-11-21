Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth welcomes new family medicine physician
The Bayhealth team is proud to welcome another primary care physician to care for the community. Family medicine physician Kyla-Gaye Pinnock, MD, is the newest addition to the Bayhealth Primary Care Dover West practice. Pinnock joins Patience Ankomah, MD; Zulehuma Rather, MD; Shailly Saini, MD; Amita Jain, MD; Ben Hur Hill Aguilar, MD; and Lisa Rossi McCalister, FNP-BC. Pinnock is accepting new primary care patients ages 9 and older.
attractionmag.com
The Face of Homelessness
Dina Spry and her family have become the face of homelessness in Talbot County. She is sharing her story to help combat the cliché of what people think of those who are homeless. “I want everyone to know that you don’t have to be a bad person to be homeless…You can just be one paycheck away from homelessness.”
School District class size waivers moving through
Schools up and down the First State are in the process of asking their district school boards to allow them to put more than 22 students in elementary school classes. The class waivers process has a Dec. 1 deadline for the boards to submit any approvals to the state Department of Education. In past weeks, Seaford, Appoquinimink and Colonial are ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth director charts course for emergency medicine residency
Dean E. Johnson, MD, MS, FACEP, has always found it particularly meaningful that the Latin root word of doctor is “docere,” which means “to teach.”. It’s been his calling to help his patients understand their condition and how they can be treated, and to share his knowledge with fellow clinicians, residents and medical students. With his roles as the program director for Bayhealth’s new emergency medicine residency and an emergency medicine physician, he’s thrilled he gets to do both.
WMDT.com
Increased demand for homeless shelters
SALISBURY, Md. – As it gets chillier outside, the demand for Salisbury shelters increases. Hope and Life Outreach Ministries has seen community needs jump 22% in the last 10 months. The Christian Shelter has also seen an increase to the point where they have to turn people away. “We’re...
NBC Philadelphia
Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl
The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago. Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Delaware and Maryland this week as holiday events and festivities take center stage throughout the region. So enjoy that delicious Thanksgiving meal and then prepare for a fun and festive weekend at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, as well as several other nearby towns and cities.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council wants comprehensive look at airports
Overriding an affirmative recommendation from the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission, members of Sussex County Council voted 3-2 to deny a request by the owners of Eagle Crest Aerodrome near Milton to amend the 2018 county comprehensive plan and change the land designation of the airport on the future land-use map.
WMDT.com
Delaware food pantries grapple with rising food costs amid holiday giving season
DELAWARE – “We really need the help because we want to help as many people as we can,” Snarsky said. Yet rising food costs are making that task difficult for organizations like the Food Bank of Delaware. Operations Director John Snarsky says they’ve seen quite a dip...
WMDT.com
Blessings for Badges to feed first responders on Thanksgiving in Southern Delaware
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Every first responder working on Thanksgiving Day in Kent and Sussex County will get a home-made hot meal delivered to each of them this holiday, thanks to the volunteers behind the non-profit Blessings for Badges. Blessings for Badges was founded in Sussex County back in...
Cape Gazette
DelDOT in process of updating Route 1 plan
The Route 1 Corridor Capacity Preservation Program, which includes the area from the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Dover Air Force Base, is due for an overhaul. Drew Boyce, Delaware Department of Transportation's former director of planning and now senior vice president of consultant Century Engineering, said the 2017 plan needs to be updated to better reflect current conditions and to incorporate newly approved comprehensive land-use plans in Sussex and Kent counties, and the updated Delaware Strategies for State Policies and Spending.
WBOC
3 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief...
WMDT.com
Clean hydrogen hubs coming to Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County is about to get a whole lot cleaner. Thanks to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package that passed about a year ago. With this funding, the area will be getting clean hydrogen hubs which will in turn reduce carbon emissions. DART buses will start to run on this clean energy.
Cape Gazette
Sussex first responders get hands-on training
Farming is the No. 1 industry in Sussex County, yet first responders have limited training dealing with farm-specific accidents. As of this week, that has changed. Following a year of planning, Sussex County Emergency Medical Services, county fire departments, the Delaware State Police aviation unit and Sussex County Technical Rescue personnel have received training coordinated by Rescue Tech, which specializes in agricultural-related rescues.
WMDT.com
Milford PD congratulates detective on promotion
MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Police Department is congratulating Richard Dafronte on his recent promotion to Corporal. He currently serves in the department as a detective in the criminal division. Congratulations to Corporal Dafronte and thank you for your service. We want to hear your good news, just email...
Cape Gazette
’Tis the season for discovering your path
Each November, most of us revel in turning back the clocks and gaining an extra hour of sleep. That joy, however, dissipates quickly Sunday evening when nightfall envelops us by 4:30. The end of daylight saving time launches four to five months of commuting home from work and picking up our kids from after-school activities in the dark, the end of barbecues under a blazing sunset, and other favorite outdoor evening activities. It also heralds the end of warm fall days and foliage, replaced by barren landscapes and the onset of seemingly endless grey, cold, stuck-indoors, snow-and-slush-muddled days. It’s no wonder that this time of year most, if not all, people feel some level of sadness or depression. Call it the winter doldrums, cabin fever blahs, or something more clinical such as Seasonal Affective Disorder. However you term it, depression, lethargy and moodiness tend to roar from November through early March. They impact all ages and walks of life, and they threaten to erode both our mental well-being and our physical health.
Junebug’s to open in Penney Square
After working retail throughout high school and college at several different clothing boutiques before going to work at her family’s roofing business, Shelby Grant knew she always wanted to do something on her own. A graduate of Milford High School who grew up in Houston and attended Goldey Beacom College where she earned a bachelor’s in business administration with a ... Read More
Proposed Cape Henlopen eatery spawns protests, public forum
The agency that runs Cape Henlopen State Park is asking for the public’s feedback on a proposal to build a restaurant in the main beach parking lot. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a public meeting to discuss the proposal Monday Dec. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Cape Henlopen High School auditorium. ... Read More
Short Family selected as November Garden of the Month
It does not seem possible to still have a garden in bloom in mid-November but Stephen and Diane Short did. That is why the Beautification Committee of the Milford Garden Club selected them as their November Garden of the Month. These native Delawareans work together in designing and maintaining their property which is located at 35 John Andrews Drive in ... Read More
