Arroyo Grande: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Nov. 13
The median price per square foot for a home in Arroyo Grande in the past two weeks was $525. That’s $65 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro Bay, where the median price per square foot in the last two weeks was $711.
How much did the 5 most expensive homes sell for in Atascadero the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Atascadero that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the past week. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $799,800. The average price per square foot ended up at $376.
What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in Arroyo Grande the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Arroyo Grande in the past two weeks. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $939,778. The average price per square foot was $509.
What were the six most expensive homes sold in Templeton the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Templeton that sold for $2.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Templeton in the last three weeks. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $1.5 million, $605 per square foot.
County to Cloud Seed Over Lopez Lake
San Luis Obispo County is trying something new this year, and for three subsequent years, to try and maximize rainfall and hopefully help fill up one of the county’s main water reservoirs. In October, County Supervisors approved awarding of a 3-year, $342,000 per year contract to North American Weather...
Update: Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County, sheriff says
The 22-year-old woman’s mom said she’s “especially grateful to the kind and concerned man who made the call that helped us find her.”
What should I do if I see a mountain lion on a California hike? Follow these tips
Mountain lions have been spotted throughout California — sometimes causing harm to those in their way. Last Saturday, a cyclist from San Luis Obispo encountered a cougar at the Irish Hills Natural Reserve, but was able to deter it from attacking him. Earlier in November in the Hollywood Hills, a mountain lion known as P-22 was found responsible for killing a chihuahua while it was being walked on a leash.
2 SLO residents and their dog found dead in creekbed
Police are trying to determine what happened, but they think a car crash the day before may provide clues.
Fried and Loaded is SLO's new french fry and tater tot spot to keep late-night hunger at bay
It's hard to find a good french fry, and while slicing, soaking, and double-frying potatoes seems like a straightforward process, most people are hesitant to go all out when that urge to snack calls. That's where Fried and Loaded comes in. Open starting in late October, the eatery on San...
SLO homeless organization just got a massive donation from one of the world’s richest men
Here’s how the organization plans to use the money.
SLO Sheriff’s find missing Los Osos 22-year-old woman
The 22-year-old woman was found in Perris by Riverside County Sheriff's Department after a civilian recognized the missing person. The post SLO Sheriff’s find missing Los Osos 22-year-old woman appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: Second fire at Heritage Ranch home overnight
After containing the flames last night, another fire broke out in the same Heritage Ranch home early this morning. Fire crews are on the scene now.
Video shows mountain lion prowling through SLO woman’s backyard
Her dog was acting weird and wanted back inside. That’s when she saw the cougar.
This Paso Robles wine is one of Wine Spectator’s top 20 picks for 2022
The top-rated red blend is “supple, rich and plump with personality,” the magazine said.
‘I saw this cat run toward me.’ SLO cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail
“I was afraid to turn my back on him,” mountain biker Rex Hatter said.
Bezos charity awards $5 million to controversial SLO County nonprofit
A charity created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has issued a $5 million grant to the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) for housing homeless families. Launched in 2018, the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund issues annual awards to organizations helping homeless families move from the streets...
Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High
A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
Four people injured in two-car crash in Santa Barbara County
Four people suffered injuries, one of whom was airlifted to the hospital, in a two-car crash in Los Olivos Sunday evening. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a caller reported a crash in the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extricated two females who suffered major injuries in the crash. Two males sustained minor injuries, fire officials say.
SLO County judge places child in alleged assailant’s home
A San Luis Obispo County family court judge placed a young boy in a home with a woman who allegedly attacked the boy’s mother, and has refused to move the child in spite of a suicide attempt and allegations of negligence and violence. Five years ago, when the boy...
CHP's maximum enforcement period begins Wednesday, ahead of busiest travel days
As we enter a busy week for travel, California Highway Patrol is sending out extra resources to help keep motorists safe this Thanksgiving.
