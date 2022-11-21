Mountain lions have been spotted throughout California — sometimes causing harm to those in their way. Last Saturday, a cyclist from San Luis Obispo encountered a cougar at the Irish Hills Natural Reserve, but was able to deter it from attacking him. Earlier in November in the Hollywood Hills, a mountain lion known as P-22 was found responsible for killing a chihuahua while it was being walked on a leash.

