San Luis Obispo County, CA

esterobaynews.com

County to Cloud Seed Over Lopez Lake

San Luis Obispo County is trying something new this year, and for three subsequent years, to try and maximize rainfall and hopefully help fill up one of the county’s main water reservoirs. In October, County Supervisors approved awarding of a 3-year, $342,000 per year contract to North American Weather...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What should I do if I see a mountain lion on a California hike? Follow these tips

Mountain lions have been spotted throughout California — sometimes causing harm to those in their way. Last Saturday, a cyclist from San Luis Obispo encountered a cougar at the Irish Hills Natural Reserve, but was able to deter it from attacking him. Earlier in November in the Hollywood Hills, a mountain lion known as P-22 was found responsible for killing a chihuahua while it was being walked on a leash.
CALIFORNIA STATE
syvnews.com

Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High

A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

Four people injured in two-car crash in Santa Barbara County

Four people suffered injuries, one of whom was airlifted to the hospital, in a two-car crash in Los Olivos Sunday evening. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a caller reported a crash in the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extricated two females who suffered major injuries in the crash. Two males sustained minor injuries, fire officials say.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

