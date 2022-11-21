Read full article on original website
Netflix is making a 'AAA PC game' at its new studio
The streamer is no longer content to rely on mobile games. Netflix's new in-house game teams may be particularly ambitious. Mobilegamer.biz spotted a job listing the company posted for a director in Los Angeles who would lead work on a "brand-new AAA PC game" — this is not just another mobile title. While many details remain unknown, the new hire will ideally have experience with first- and third-person shooters, constantly evolving "live service" games (think Destiny 2) and quickly prototyping in Unreal Engine. The perfect candidate would also be comfortable with both cooperative and competitive multiplayer, and create a game world "worthy" of a Netflix show.
Victrola's Stream Carbon turntable works seamlessly with Sonos, at a price
The Stream Carbon sounds great and is easy to set up, but will vinyl purists want to play records digitally?. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. In this article: Sonos, gear, turntable, Victrola, Stream Carbon, vinyl, review. I am one of those obnoxious people who loves...
The best Black Friday tech deals under $50
The giant TVs...
The best Black Friday tech deals for 2022: discounts on TVs, laptops, smartwatches and more
Black Friday is...
Sonicware's latest groovebox is made for lofi beats
You know that lofi beats have taken over when companies are designing entire instruments around them. Sonicware has introduced the Liven Lofi-12, a groovebox devoted to producing subdued tracks. The machine centers around a 16-bit, 12/24kHz sampling engine with a 12-bit sampler mode that gives any sound that "genuine" lofi vibe. You can't just recreate the effect with a bit crusher or similar tools, the company claims.
'God of War: Ragnarok' is Sony’s fastest-selling first-party title
It sold 5.1 million copies during its first week. God of War: Ragnarok has sold more copies in its debut week than any other first-party PlayStation title, the official PlayStation Twitter account. Sony says the game tallied 5.1 million sales through its first week, placing it ahead of The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Ragnarok’s predecessor, God of War (2018).
Amazon orders limited series about the FTX crypto exchange scandal
The Russo brothers are creating a series for Amazon based on the story of how FTX, which was once one of the most well-known crypto exchanges, met such a swift and scandalous end. According to Variety, Amazon has approved a limited series adaptation with eight episodes and is looking to start production by spring next year. David Weil, who previously worked with the Russo brothers in their Prime Video series Citadel, will write and executive produce the pilot episode. Meanwhile, Anthony and Joe Russo, known for directing four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, are reportedly in talks of directing on top of serving as the show's executive producers.
Shop Black Friday sales: Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8—happening now
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Get the Apple Watch Series 8, the best smartwatch you can buy right now, on sale for Black Friday.The Apple Watch Series 8 offers brilliant design, intuitive usability and loads...
The best Black Friday headphone and earbud deals for 2022
Black Friday is...
Audio-Technica's ATH-M20xBT headphones are only $59 for Black Friday
It's easy to...
Black Friday 2022 streaming deals are bonkers this year: Get Hulu for $1.99, HBO Max for just $1.99 and more
These are the best streaming deals you can shop during Black Friday 2022. Shop markdowns on Hulu, Paramount+, Disney+, HBO Max and more.
Twitter's new Verified service will include gold checks for companies, Elon Musk confirms
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Twitter plans to launch its updated Verified program next Friday with manual authentication and different colored check marks for different types of users, Elon Musk has tweeted. "Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates," he said.
Critter & Guitari’s 201 Music Synthesizer is the long-awaited successor to its Pocket Piano
Critter & Guitari's lineup of hackable music computers and video synths are undeniably unique. They do things that practically no other instrument can, plus they're probably the most visually distinctive portable music devices out there. Its latest creation is the 201 Music Synthesizer, an arguably long overdue replacement for the company's first product — the Pocket Piano.
Russian tech giant Yandex reportedly looking to break free from its home country
Over the past years, Russian search and tech giant Yandex made an effort not to fall behind its Western counterparts and had developed its own smart devices, self-driving cars, as well as its own food delivery and ride-sharing services, among other products. According to The New York Times, though, the West's sanctions against its home country after the invasion of Ukraine has made it impossible to continue developing and improving its projects. That's why Yandex's parent firm, which is registered in Amsterdam, is reportedly looking to sell and sever ties with Russia.
Mozilla bundles its VPN and email relay services for $7 per month
The subscription might cover all your privacy needs. Mozilla's privacy services might be more compelling if you were previously on the fence. The company now offers its virtual private network (VPN) and Firefox Relay Premium together in a $7 per month bundle when you pay for an annual subscription. Given that the VPN normally costs $5 per month (on a similar yearly basis) by itself, this may be a solid choice if you want more than the fundamentals.
Get a Black Friday doorbuster deal on Rosetta Stone
Your holidays may be packed with company parties, family gatherings and interstate travel, but if you find downtime between the seasonal hustle and bustle, consider developing a new skill that can benefit you personally and professionally.
Anker charging devices fall to all-time lows in Amazon's Black Friday sale
Anker has put...
Moog's holiday deals include a free new effects plugin
You'll also get 50 percent off the company's iOS and Mac apps. Moog's holiday promos this year include a particularly nice perk: a freebie. The synthesizer pioneer has released a free new MF-109S Saturator add-on (shown above) for all Moogerfooger Effects Plugins users. As the name implies, the plugin gives you more control over the input drive circuit to produce anything from analog saturation through to smooth compression. It also replicates the noise generator circuit of the Minimoog Model D, with control through a switchable filter type.
LastPass discounts its Premium plans by 25 percent for Black Friday
The promotion runs until November 29th.
Google says Google and other Android manufacturers haven't patched security flaws
Google has disclosed several security flaws for phones that have Mali GPUs, such as those with Exynos SoCs. The company's Project Zero team says it flagged the problems to ARM (which designs the GPUs) back in the summer. ARM resolved the issues on its end in July and August. However, smartphone manufacturers including Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and Google itself hadn't deployed patches to fix the vulnerabilities as of earlier this week, Project Zero said.
