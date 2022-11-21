TEXAS — As Texans get in their Black Friday shopping, local retailers have dropped great deals that will be available on Small Business Saturday. First surfacing in 2010, American Express introduced Small Business Saturday to influence higher sales at small businesses during the holiday season. With the U.S. Senate's passing of the resolution in 2011, it’s an annual November event that puts small businesses in the limelight to encourage people to extend more support to local shops in their area to boost their revenue.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO