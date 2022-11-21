Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Tempting sales continue on Small Business Saturday in Texas
TEXAS — As Texans get in their Black Friday shopping, local retailers have dropped great deals that will be available on Small Business Saturday. First surfacing in 2010, American Express introduced Small Business Saturday to influence higher sales at small businesses during the holiday season. With the U.S. Senate's passing of the resolution in 2011, it’s an annual November event that puts small businesses in the limelight to encourage people to extend more support to local shops in their area to boost their revenue.
mynews13.com
If you like pumpkin pie, you care about the weather in this town
Illinois isn’t just the Land of Lincoln; it could also be called the Land of Pumpkins. The state grows more than a quarter of the pumpkin crop in the U.S. and the USDA says most of that becomes food products. Farmers around one particular Illinois town are likely the...
mynews13.com
Cleveland Hopkins Airport packed as air travel this Thanksgiving spikes across Ohio
CLEVELAND — Living up to its reputation as one of the busiest travel days of the year, Ohioans flooded the freeways and packed the airports Wednesday to make it to their Thanksgiving destinations. What You Need To Know. AAA estimates a jump in travel over last Thanksgiving as numbers...
mynews13.com
Orlo Vista families hit by Ian served meals ahead of holiday
ORLO VISTA, Fla. — Dozens of Orlo Vista families hit hard by Hurricane Ian were served a hot meal ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s been nearly two months since Ian flooded out homes and destroyed belongings in the Orlo Vista neighborhood. On Wednesday night about 60 families...
mynews13.com
Thanksgiving travel and when to avoid the crowds
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is expected to surpass Thanksgiving travel by car last year by at least 50,000 motorists. With gas prices falling, AAA Motor Club Southeast expects 2.7 million Floridians to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year. What You Need To Know. AAA: 2.7...
mynews13.com
Bangor Daily News: 5 figures show Maine’s cooling 2022 housing market
The Maine housing market has shown signs of cooling in 2022, with far fewer single-family homes for sale in October compared with the previous year and some big wins for sellers. Here are five figures showing the ups and downs of the housing market. 14,454. That is the number of...
mynews13.com
Florida linemen head to Guatemala to install power in a remote village
A team of volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives will be heading to Guatemala at the end of the month, to install power lines and connect electricity to 30 homes in a remote village. What You Need To Know. Volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives...
mynews13.com
Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage
With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
mynews13.com
Officials say wrong-way driving is becoming a problem in Central Florida
Experts say wrong-way driving is becoming a serious problem on the roads in Central Florida. Data show there have been more than 350 wrong-way crashes so far in Central Florida this year. Experts say wrong-way crashes often occur when a driver is impaired, distracted, drowsy or confused. FDOT and CFX...
mynews13.com
Black doulas in Florida are addressing maternal and infant health disparities
ORLANDO, Fla. — During a prenatal appointment in late October, Keshia Lockett sat down with Brittany Castro and her husband Anthony to chat with the couple about what they could expect when Brittany went into labor. What You Need To Know. Research suggests that having a doula, a person...
mynews13.com
Former Kentucky governor, KFC owner John Y. Brown dies at age 88
KENTUCKY — Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88, his family confirmed in a statement to news outlets. Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88. Born in Lexington, Brown served as the Commonwealth’s 55th governor. The Democrat was also known...
Comments / 0