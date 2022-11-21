ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Tempting sales continue on Small Business Saturday in Texas

TEXAS — As Texans get in their Black Friday shopping, local retailers have dropped great deals that will be available on Small Business Saturday. First surfacing in 2010, American Express introduced Small Business Saturday to influence higher sales at small businesses during the holiday season. With the U.S. Senate's passing of the resolution in 2011, it’s an annual November event that puts small businesses in the limelight to encourage people to extend more support to local shops in their area to boost their revenue.
TEXAS STATE
If you like pumpkin pie, you care about the weather in this town

Illinois isn’t just the Land of Lincoln; it could also be called the Land of Pumpkins. The state grows more than a quarter of the pumpkin crop in the U.S. and the USDA says most of that becomes food products. Farmers around one particular Illinois town are likely the...
MORTON, IL
Orlo Vista families hit by Ian served meals ahead of holiday

ORLO VISTA, Fla. — Dozens of Orlo Vista families hit hard by Hurricane Ian were served a hot meal ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s been nearly two months since Ian flooded out homes and destroyed belongings in the Orlo Vista neighborhood. On Wednesday night about 60 families...
ORLOVISTA, FL
Thanksgiving travel and when to avoid the crowds

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is expected to surpass Thanksgiving travel by car last year by at least 50,000 motorists. With gas prices falling, AAA Motor Club Southeast expects 2.7 million Floridians to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year. What You Need To Know. AAA: 2.7...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida linemen head to Guatemala to install power in a remote village

A team of volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives will be heading to Guatemala at the end of the month, to install power lines and connect electricity to 30 homes in a remote village. What You Need To Know. Volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives...
FLORIDA STATE
Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage

With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Former Kentucky governor, KFC owner John Y. Brown dies at age 88

KENTUCKY — Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88, his family confirmed in a statement to news outlets. Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88. Born in Lexington, Brown served as the Commonwealth’s 55th governor. The Democrat was also known...
KENTUCKY STATE

