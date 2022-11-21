Read full article on original website
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
fallriverreporter.com
WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and friends and family are extremely worried
A WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and his family and co-workers are concerned of his whereabouts. According to those who know him, 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always,...
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
NECN
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
whdh.com
JOS: 2 Women injured in Hingham Apple store crash speak on the ‘insane’ experience
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Soni Baker and her friend Heather Eaton were sitting in the middle of the Apple store Monday when an SUV crashed through the window, hitting the two 21-year-olds. Baker was injured in the crash, and she spoke on the moments where she struggled to process exactly...
NECN
‘Art of the Brick' Lego Exhibit Arrives in Boston
The "Art of the Brick" Lego exhibit has returned to Boston, with more pieces of art — and more pieces of Legos. The exhibit features nearly 90 sculptures made from Lego bricks — more than 1 million of the little plastic pieces — by artist Nathan Sawaya. The last the show was in Boston was 2014, when it was exhibited at Faneuil Hall.
WCVB
Woman bites employee, vandalizes Dorchester restaurant, Boston police say
BOSTON — Boston police are looking to identify a woman they say assaulted an employee and vandalized a restaurant in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant at 491 Blue Hill Ave. at about 6 p.m.
NECN
Happy ‘Tanks-Giving': Score a Free Tank of Gas in Norwood Wednesday
It's perfect timing if you're about to hit the road for Thanksgiving. The "Tanks-Giving" free gas event kicked off at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Rojo Irving Gas Station in Norwood, Massachusetts, giving drivers the chance to fill up their tanks free of charge. The event is backed by Ernie...
NECN
Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
NECN
Donations Provide Thanksgiving Meals to Thousands of Families at Chelsea Event
Thousands of Boston-area residents were in line for Thanksgiving supplies Tuesday in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Geraldine Benton, a 73-year-old woman on a fixed income, is one of many struggling with the cost of food on the rise. "They really gone up, they really gone up, and it's terrible," Benton said. More...
whdh.com
Rhode Island man accused of drugging woman’s drink, raping her in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - An NBA skills trainer from Rhode Island was arraigned Monday on rape and drugging charges stemming from a Boston criminal investigation. Prosecutors say video surveillance shows Robert McClanaghan putting his hand in his pants pocket and slipping something into a woman’s drink when she was distracted.
NECN
Delays on MBTA's Orange Line Are Shortest They've Been Since 2019: Report
A round trip ride on the MBTA's Orange Line is the quickest it's been since 2019, according to a Boston Globe story that cites a transit advocacy group. Round trips on the Orange Line have been delayed around 17 seconds since Thursday, according to TransitMatters. That's compared to delays of just under six minutes before the infamous 30-day shutdown of the line that happened this summer, according to the Globe.
NECN
‘I Spent a Lot of Days Crying': NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Get $96K Medical Bill Paid Off
Jeneane Life owns the Carlisle House Inn in Nantucket and divides her time between Massachusetts and Indiana, which is her primary residence. Last September she had trouble breathing and went to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, thinking she had COVID-19. "They came into the ER room when I was waiting for my...
Upcoming movie shoot on I-93 and Tobin Bridge could prompt travel delays
BOSTON — A movie shoot planned for I-93 and the Tobin Bridge on Sunday could prompt some travel delays, MassDOT warns commuters. Filming for the movie will happen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will not require any lane closures. “Police will escort a vehicle equipped with a...
NECN
New COVID Variant Becomes Predominant Strain in New England
With new immune-evading COVID-19 variants taking over and the holidays coming up, top Boston doctors are worried about immunocompromised and elderly people. Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 combined now make up a total of 50% of all cases in the nation and 46% in New England, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On its own, BQ.1 is the top variant in New England at 27.7%, beating out the previously dominant BA.5 at 25.8%.
Crews respond to Worcester fire
Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
NECN
‘Tragic Loss': DA, Town, Retailers Respond to Fatal Crash at Hingham Apple Store
An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others. Police are continuing to investigate, but haven't said what they believe caused the deadly wreck. The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New...
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
WCVB
How did Hingham Apple store crash happen? Prosecutors describe what suspect told them
Bradley Rein was arrested hours after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the Hingham, Massachusetts Apple store. Prosecutors detailed in court Tuesday what he told authorities hours after the fatal crash that left 20 others hurt.
Here’s where you can buy recreational cannabis starting Dec. 1
Five licensed compassion centers will officially begin selling recreational cannabis next month.
NECN
MBTA to Close Stairs at JFK/UMass Station Over ‘Critical Structural Issue'
A set of stairs at the MBTA’s JFK/UMass station in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood are closed after inspectors found a “critical structural issue,” the agency said Tuesday. The stairs in question are at the Columbia Road entrance to the pedestrian bridge. Riders will be able to use...
