Boston, MA

hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘Art of the Brick' Lego Exhibit Arrives in Boston

The "Art of the Brick" Lego exhibit has returned to Boston, with more pieces of art — and more pieces of Legos. The exhibit features nearly 90 sculptures made from Lego bricks — more than 1 million of the little plastic pieces — by artist Nathan Sawaya. The last the show was in Boston was 2014, when it was exhibited at Faneuil Hall.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Rhode Island man accused of drugging woman’s drink, raping her in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An NBA skills trainer from Rhode Island was arraigned Monday on rape and drugging charges stemming from a Boston criminal investigation. Prosecutors say video surveillance shows Robert McClanaghan putting his hand in his pants pocket and slipping something into a woman’s drink when she was distracted.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Delays on MBTA's Orange Line Are Shortest They've Been Since 2019: Report

A round trip ride on the MBTA's Orange Line is the quickest it's been since 2019, according to a Boston Globe story that cites a transit advocacy group. Round trips on the Orange Line have been delayed around 17 seconds since Thursday, according to TransitMatters. That's compared to delays of just under six minutes before the infamous 30-day shutdown of the line that happened this summer, according to the Globe.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

New COVID Variant Becomes Predominant Strain in New England

With new immune-evading COVID-19 variants taking over and the holidays coming up, top Boston doctors are worried about immunocompromised and elderly people. Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 combined now make up a total of 50% of all cases in the nation and 46% in New England, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On its own, BQ.1 is the top variant in New England at 27.7%, beating out the previously dominant BA.5 at 25.8%.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews respond to Worcester fire

Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
WORCESTER, MA

