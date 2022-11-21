ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 cases in Alabama on the rise

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Covid-19 cases in Alabama jump this week to 2,872 active cases. Officials said there have been 14 Alabamians who lost their fight with the virus during the past week. Health officials urge everyone to stay vigilant especially over the holidays to stop the spread of...
Gov. Ivey declares Nov. 26 'Small Business Saturday'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey promotes small businesses by declaring Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday in Alabama. Small Business Saturday encourages Alabamians to support the impact small businesses have on their communities. "Small business support trickles back down to opportunities for job creation, support for our schools, possibilities...
