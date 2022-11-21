Read full article on original website
Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
AOL Corp
Devin Booker to Patrick Beverley after Lakers-Suns altercation: 'Stop pushing people in the back, man'
The Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday had a little extra drama to it thanks to one Patrick Beverley. Or Devin Booker, as Beverley would probably tell you. The fun began midway through the fourth quarter at the Footprint Center, when Booker hit Lakers guard Austin...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Yardbarker
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
Ben Simmons' Sad Story of Secret Philadelphia Charity Work Revealed
Ben Simmons did charity work in Philadelphia that one ever knew about.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard won't play in Wednesday's game against Golden State due to a right ankle sprain, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. After starting the past three games, Leonard will miss his first contest since Nov. 15. Leonard's ankle sprain seems to be unrelated to the knee injury that caused him to miss 12 straight games from Oct. 25 to Nov. 15. With Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) also out, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum are all candidates to see increased run Wednesday versus the defending champions.
Report: Sixers to waive Michael Foster Jr. from two-way contract
The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly waiving rookie Michael Foster Jr. in order to sign third-year guard Saben Lee to a two-way contract, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. Lee, the 38th pick in 2020, played the last two seasons with the Detroit Pistons before the team traded him to the Utah Jazz in September in the deal involving Bojan Bogdanovic. He was cut by the Jazz and later joined the Raptors 905 in the NBA G League.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Back to NBA squad
Milwaukee recalled Middleton (wrist) from the G League on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton, along with Thanasis Antetokounmpo and MarJon Beauchamp, were assigned to the G League earlier Wednesday and presumably went through a practice before returning to the NBA squad. The All-Star wing has yet to suit up this season, but he appears to be progressing well and continues to get practices in at the G League level, suggesting he's close to returning to game action.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Poor shooting in return
Murray (COVID-19 protocols) tallied 10 points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets returned two key starters from the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday, as Murray and two-time MVP...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action
Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Aberration occurs
Gobert notched four points (4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Heat. He did not log a field-goal attempt. Gobert received just 11 passes all night. For comparison, Anthony Edwards led with 87 and Jaylen Nowell received 23 passes in his nine minutes of action. Monday marked the first time since 2014 that Gobert didn't attempt a shot. He hit two clutch free throws to help Utah win the game, but his usage is clearly baffling at times.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Wednesday with illness
McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness. The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads game in scoring
Kuzma registered 33 points (13-27 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 loss to the Heat. Kuzma had a miserable shooting night from beyond the arc but he played much more efficiently inside the three-point line, shooting 48.1 percent from the field. He's been one of the most reliable scoring options for the Wizards of late, putting up 20-plus points in three straight matchups while also averaging 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over that brief stretch.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Sterling Shepard says former Giants star would 'love' to play in New York again
Now that we are in late November, the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are in full effect. The star wideout is working back from a torn ACL he suffered in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win in February, and there may be two teams that are favorites to land the 30-year-old.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Harper (elbow) underwent Tommy John and ulnar nerve transposition surgery Wednesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. He's expected to be sidelined for most of the first half of the 2023 season before returning to action as a designated hitter shortly before the All-Star break. Harper was always expected...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets 25th OT tally
Ovechkin scored 1:04 into overtime, clinching Wednesday's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Flyers. Moments after hitting the post on a backhander, Ovechkin secured his 123rd career game-winning marker off a one-timer from a pass by Dylan Strome. The 37-year-old left winger also was credited with an assist on Marcus Johansson's first-period tally, sparking his fourth multi-point effort this season. Ovechkin finished with four shots and two hits in 23:03 of ice time, the most among other forwards by nearly four minutes.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shell of self
Love registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 114-102 win over the Hawks. Love (thumb) was questionable entering the contest after missing Sunday's game, but he clearly wasn't comfortable in his return. No setbacks have been reported, but Love's status is worth monitoring. Cleveland's next game is Wednesday against Portland.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Comes down with illness
Brown was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report due to an illness. After avoiding the report entirely Wednesday, Brown now is dealing with some sort of ailment. He'll have one more practice and two more days to get healthy enough to be cleared for Sunday's game against the Packers. If Brown is limited or out this weekend, DeVonta Smith would become the Eagles' No. 1 wide receiver by default, but he also was added to Thursday's report as limited by a knee injury. As a result, the situation will be one to watch as the week continues to get a sense of both players' potential to play.
