natureworldnews.com
Winter Storm Warning in Effect Until Friday for New Mexico, Expect Heavy Snow, Dangerous Roads and Bridges
Due to the dangerous roads and slick bridges brought on by the heavy snow, New Mexico is under a Winter Storm Warning until Friday late afternoon. This includes the Southcentral mountains and nearby counties, Guadalupe County, and Albuquerque. Thanksgiving in New Mexico will have to be done indoors as there...
River of Lights: What you need to know
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The sculptures, displays, and treats aren’t the only things that are well thought out for the River of Lights. There are also a lot of logistics behind the scenes that have to be worked out to make it a smooth visit for everyone. “I’ve been to River of Lights in previous years […]
Santa Fe Reporter
City of Santa Fe Addresses Broken Water Mains
City of Santa Fe offers assurances on water main breaks. Residents receiving Alert Santa Fe notifications or anyone who follows the city’s Office of Emergency Management Twitter account will have noticed the volume of water-main breaks of late. Yesterday: Paseo de Peralta and Fiesta Street. Monday: Cordova Road. Nov. 13: Garcia Street. Nov. 12: Camino Cabra. You get the idea. But city Water Division Director Jesse Roach tells the Santa Fe New Mexican the number of water main breaks in 2022 tracks with prior years: 29 so far in 2022 versus an average of 31.6 per year since 2014. He noted that the growing number of residents receiving Alert Santa Fe notifications may have influenced the perception of a growing issue and said as the city works through “the technology and the benefits of communication, we are looking at maybe how to be more targeted in sending out those alerts.” He acknowledged that the number of water main breaks this month may have been due to the colder-than-average temperatures, but said Santa Fe has a lower rate of water main breaks per mileage of pipeline than the nation’s average: 5.3 breaks per 100 miles of pipe versus 14 breaks per year, according to a 2018 study by Utah State University of 281 US utilities. Fun fact: The city’s oldest water main dates to 1881 and, according to Roach, still works fine. The city does spend approximately $1.5 million to $3 million annually to replace pipes, a figure expected to grow over the next decade to $8 to $10 million.
sandovalcountynm.gov
SANDOVAL COUNTY ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF COUNTY ROAD #11 CUBA, N.M.
Shawn Perry-Turner, Director of Marketing and Communications. SANDOVAL COUNTY ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF COUNTY ROAD #11 CUBA, N.M. Bernalillo, N.M., November 23, 2022 – Sandoval County Public Works Department announced today that County Road #11 in Cuba, N.M. will be closed to all traffic at Mile Marker 6 as of Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., for an undetermined amount of time. The reason for this closure is that the bridge on this roadway has been identified as unsafe. This determination was made following an inspection by the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NM DOT), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and Sandoval County Public Works.
newmexicomagazine.org
Carving New Paths for Adventure
In the dramatic Galisteo Basin Preserve, volunteers are carving out trails that reveal breathtaking new adventures. ON A SUMMER AFTERNOON IN 2021, Peter Olson guided me out to some of the newest trail loops in the Galisteo Basin Preserve. But we had to walk before we could really ride. After briefly pedaling down a dirt road, we pushed our mountain bikes through a sandy drainage, then picked up something resembling a rideable path. Olson, one of the volunteer trail builders in the rolling 10,000-or-so-acre expanse, a half-hour drive south of Santa Fe, intended to put me to work.
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com
The Week Ahead in Beer: Running a day early to help in holiday preparations
Greetings, all. Yes, this is a day early, but with Thanksgiving on Thursday, we figured it would be a good idea to help you prepare for the holiday in terms of what beers are available for you to pick up in order to survive the big family dinner. We will have a separate story Wednesday on all the adjusted hours for breweries this week. The original idea was to run that today and Week Ahead in its normal Wednesday spot, but the breweries are being awfully slow about posting their schedules. (HINT, breweries, HINT) Anyway, on with the show.
santafe.com
Discover Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte | Heating It Up
Santa Fe has gained a lovely new retail and bar experience with the opening of Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte, a block off the Santa Fe Plaza. Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm is among the most special spots in New Mexico. The entrance allée of cottonwoods, the backdrop of the Sandias, the gardens surrounding the John Gaw Meem main building — it’s simply magic. Add in peacocks strutting their stuff, the towering vintage silos, and the outstanding Campo restaurant for even more charm. The farm’s lavender fields are legendary, in the summer season, but the whole property stands as a sterling example of historic preservation coupled with an imaginative enterprise. Its Farm Shop has been — for more than a decade — one of my go-to stops for food and well-selected merchandise for the home and table.
2022 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of stores that will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day in New Mexico. Albuquerque Most City of Albuquerque offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. The […]
FASHION Magazine |
Excellence in Indigenous Fashion Was on Display at the Santa Fe Indian Market
In honour of the Santa Fe Indian Market’s 100th anniversary, discover some of the event’s top fashion talents. One hundred years of fashion can feel like a long time, with styles evolving and, more often than not, returning. (We see you, low-rise jeans.) But for the designers who took part in the 100th edition of the Santa Fe Indian Market in New Mexico, clothing is about so much more than trends.
3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
newmexicomagazine.org
One of Our 50 Is Missing: November 2022
National media had a field day over a spelling error too large to miss. In July, the New Mexico Department of Transportation upgraded a truck-size directional sign on I-40 that told motorists which way to go if they wanted to reach “Albuqueque.” After about a week, a new sign appeared that restored the missing r to the state’s largest and most easily misspelled city. But a few folks wondered if the department should just go all-in on r’s. Named for Spain’s Duke of Alburquerque, the city’s name once bore two r’s. Tales of how the first one was lost differ, but it seems destined to stay missing … forrreverrr.
Santa Fe Reporter
Leaf Brief: Ready for Danks-giving?
Hopefully, everyone survived election season and is geared up to talk about the results at the family dinner table later this week—or not. We’ve seen a few news releases from companies trying to capitalize on turkey day with promotions for infused drinks, special concentrates or just specialty candles to hide the smell from your weed-totaler granny. (Stick around for the end of this month’s Leaf Brief to learn about our endorsement for this year’s go-to holiday beverage.)
krwg.org
New Mexico residents raise environmental concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — On the southern edge of New Mexico’s largest city is a Hispanic neighborhood that used to be made up of a patchwork of family farms and quiet streets. Over the decades, industrial development has closed in, bringing with it pollution. Now residents have come...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Shop local for the holidays, get moving with a Turkey Trot, celebrate at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, check in with Santa in Las Vegas, and party on the mountain at Ski Apache. 1 Shop local. New Mexico Artisan Market. Hotel Albuquerque hosts the New Mexico Artisan Market this weekend, where...
New Mexico pediatrician gives advice on dealing with COVID, flu, RSV triple-threat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in roughly two years, New Mexico is dealing with a wave of pediatric illnesses that are packing children’s hospital units in the Albuquerque metro area. The statewide surge is being called a “triple-threat” by state health leaders, who say RSV, COVID-19, and flu cases are among the most […]
City looking to tear down four trouble spots around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is another push from the city to get rid of boarded-up houses that are magnets for trouble. The city has hundreds of them, but getting them torn down is a difficult task. The city council has added four more problem properties to its list. Neighbors who live around them say it’s […]
rrobserver.com
Legal Notices-Government
RFP 2022-04 The Southern Sandoval County Arroyo Flood Control Authority (SSCAFCA) requests qualification based competitive sealed proposals to provide Design and Engineering Services for the Nightglow Ave Flood Risk Reduction Project. The solicitation documents, including scope of work, criteria for selection, and additional information, can be found on SSCAFCA’s website: https://www.sscafca.org. SSCAFCA Point of Contact: Deborah Casaus, Fiscal Services Director at (505) 892-7246.
New Mexico United launch new gear with iconic New Mexico brand
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United is partnering to release new gear. They are teaming up with the Albuquerque Duke’s to release gear meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Duke’s logo. The release includes a black baseball jersey, white soccer jersey, t-shirt, beanie, two-sided scarf and two limited edition stickers. The new gear […]
“It’s a dumb idea”: Martineztown residents say garbage transfer station bad fit for neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “It’s a bad idea; it’s a dumb idea,” says Bill Sabatini. He has strong feelings about the idea of a Solid Waste Transfer Station near his home by the Big I. “It’s just totally inappropriate for here.” The City of Albuquerque says they bought the property at the corner of Menaul and […]
newmexicopbs.org
Miss Indian New Mexico, the First Native American Woman in Space, & Albuquerque’s Bosque in Autumn
This week on New Mexico in Focus, correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Senior Producer Lou DiVizio sits down with...
