Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
One More Time: 50 Year Old Former WWE Personality Wants To Return After 9 Year Absence
He wants back in. There are several different people involved in making a wrestling show work and some of them will never wrestle a match in their lives. In addition to the wrestlers themselves, there is the so called third person in the ring in the form of a referee. They can be very important as well and now another one wants to get back in the ring after some time away.
Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio Attack Rey Mysterio At Thanksgiving Dinner [Video]
Things haven’t been well in the Mysterio household for months, with Dominik Mysterio turning to the dark side and joining Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle. Since that time, he’s been goading his father Rey Mysterio to fight with him, but Rey refuses to fight his son. The elder Mysterio even switched brands and went to SmackDown to avoid confrontation with his son on Raw.
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise
Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
Details On Bianca Belair And Montez Ford's Hulu Reality Show
In an exclusive interview during the third hour of NBC's "Today Show," WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announced their eight-episode reality show on Hulu. "We're excited," said Belair. "People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kind of get to see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit." When asked if filming for the show has started, Ford responded "it should be happening in the next few weeks, two-to-three weeks."
The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Will Be In Attendance For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
WWE Survivor Series: War Games is set to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26th. This will be the first edition to be presented under the War Games concept, moved up to the main roster from NXT. Now, a new report suggests that The Undertaker and his family might be in attendance for the show.
Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch
All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
WWE Star Wants To Form An Army To Take Down Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has stood at the top of the WWE mountain for over two years, but that’s not to say that he’s done it all flying solo. The star has been backed up by The Bloodline who exist to dominate WWE and keep championship gold around the waist of Reigns.
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
Ricky Steamboat Breaks Down How He Developed In-Ring Style
Ricky Steamboat is reflecting on his famed "chameleon" style of wrestling ahead of his long-anticipated in-ring return this Sunday night. In an exclusive new interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Steamboat discussed his career, and his upcoming match teaming with FTR and recounted how he first developed his hybrid style of in-ring work.
Big Update On Montez Ford's Health And WWE Return
Montez Ford has provided an update on his injury status. During the October 3 episode of WWE "Raw," Ford was seen wearing a boot on his foot. As it turns out, one-half of The Street Profits was dealing with a calf injury. Not much had been known about Ford's status other than he was forced to miss TV time due to the injury.
Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Star’s Return
They say that anything can happen when you watch WWE programming and over the last few months returns have become a regular thing. Survivor Series: WarGames is set to air live on Saturday, and it looks like a big name could be making their presence felt at the event. PWInsider...
Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”
Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
Possible Spoilers For WWE Survivor Series
A new report has a couple of potential spoilers for this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series PPV. PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch is set to be at Saturday’s show, as will Maryse. Lynch was reported yesterday as expected to make her WWE TV return soon from the separate shoulder she suffered at Summerslam, with the report having noted that she was discussed and planned to be the fifth member of Team Bianca for the women’s WarGames match.
Baron Corbin on Braun Strowman: “If Nobody Else is Saying It About You, Then You’re Full of Crap”
During an interview on Corey Graves’ podcast “After The Bell,” Baron Corbin discussed Braun Strowman’s social media comments about “flippy flopper” wrestlers. Strowman’s comments drew backlash from fans and wrestlers on social media, and they were brought up again this week on SmackDown during a backstage segment with Ricochet.
WWE Shoots Major Thanksgiving Day Angle At Rey Mysterio's Home
WWE legend Rey Mysterio was met with a surprise Thanksgiving Thursday as his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day crashed his home and handed him a merciless beating. As seen in the video below, Dominik and Ripley casually sauntered into Rey's home, with Dominik assuring his...
