The Underground Skincare Brand Sienna Miller Loves Has 30% Off In The Black Friday Sale Today
When it comes to fashion and beauty, Sienna Miller is undoubtedly one of the biggest influencers around - especially in the UK and especially when it comes to skincare - and she doesn't even post on Instagram. Thanks to beauty professionals like her longtime friend and go-to make-up artist Wendy Rowe, we have a pretty firm handle on the sorts of products that Sienna makes a play for on the daily. There are the £12 sheet masks she reportedly rates, the cult classic vitamin C serum that has her hooked and the hydrating nude lipstick she wore to the Met Gala last year.
Kate Middleton’s Favourite Face Oil Is 30% Cheaper In The Black Friday Sale
Forever obsessed with the British royals' take on beauty, we've read up on everything from Queen Elizabeth II's love of affordable lipsticks to Meghan Markle's secret to long lashes (the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, in case you were wondering). And one beauty buy that has long been associated with Kate Middleton - or rather the Princess of Wales - is currently on sale with over 30% for Black Friday this year.
Get £160 Off Our Top-Rated Laser Hair Removal Device In The Black Friday Sale
Hair removal methods have come a long way in recent years. Razor blades boast a smoother, closer shave, at-home wax kits are less messy and simpler to use, epilators cause less irritation, the list goes on. But of all the DIY hair removal methods out there, nothing has evolved quite as much as the at-home laser device.
This Beauty Advent Calendar Has An Augustinus Bader Cream Inside And It’s 45% Off In The Black Friday Sale
Advent calendars have come a long way since their humble beginnings. Gone are the days when these festive staples held nothing more than sweet treats behind little cardboard doors. Nowadays, they mean big business in the world of beauty and retailers up the ante year after year, offering customers access to the best products on the market.
Single mom reveals why she will never shop at Goodwill again: ‘I was a big fan of Goodwill’
A mom has sworn off ever shopping at or donating to Goodwill stores ever again, and her reason is going viral across TikTok. Heather Anne gained more than 3.8 million views, 400,000 likes and 15,000 comments when she shared her shocking shopping experience to her account. Now, much like the...
Snag the Bestselling White and Navy Sweater That the Internet Is Obsessed With—Now Nearly 40% Off on Amazon
Before anyone had even heard of a humble photo-sharing app called Instagram, we had this thing called “blogs.'' Standalone websites run by individuals with distinct voices and perspectives. That’s right, you had to go to separate URLs to catch up on your favorite online creators and get their product recommendations. Now that everyone with social media has essentially their own mini blog, it can be hard to figure out which product recommendations are legit.
With Black Friday barely underway, Target reveals Cyber Monday deals
As shoppers prepared to make their Black Friday purchases, Target revealed the details of its Cyber Monday sale. The two-day sale will run Sunday and Monday on Target.com and the Target app, starting a day after Target's Black Friday week discounts end. Here's a look at some of the deals:
Here’s What We Want From H&M Home’s Black Friday Sale
H&M home has become a staple of the high street's interiors offering in recent years. It's a stylish and reasonable option for whether you're wholesale redecorating, or want to give your room a little zhush. Now, with Black Friday upon us, it's the perfect time to hit the zhush button...
Wayfair’s Early Access Black Friday Sale Has Started, So Now You Can Improve Your Home For Less
November is a magical month for a few reasons. The weather is getting cosier, we finally have an excuse to watch The Holiday on repeat, and Black Friday is merely days away, which means one thing and one thing only - deals galore. Wayfair, our go-to destination for all things homeware, is one of the brands getting a headstart on the Black Friday madness, with Early Access deals that will have you floored - and - ahead of the game.
Mid-century shows ‘TV Kitchen’ and ‘Uncle Mistletoe’ digitized in time for the holidays
If you’re looking for some delicious holiday recipes, maybe you should listen to Florence Pierce, whose Chicago-produced show “TV Kitchen,” ran from 1949 – 1969. The Chicago Film Archives has digitized episodes of “TV Kitchen” and “Uncle Mistletoe.”
Everything You Need To Know About Made In Chelsea’s Robbie Mullett
Robbie Mullett joined Made In Chelsea in 2020 as the best friend of Paris Smith. Since then he has featured in moving storylines; from bravely opening up to Ollie Locke-Locke about his sexuality, to sharing his decision to start PrEP. Over the years, viewers have enjoyed watching Robbie's journey to embracing his sexuality - last week on the show he even did an iconic drag makeover!
Stop What You’re Doing – The Ganni Black Friday Sale Has Started
By now, you will have seen a lot of Black Friday sale stories doing the rounds with tempting offers coming in from some of the best brands. And sure, we're excited about them, but when we discovered Ganni – who usually doesn't take part in sales at this time of year – is having a (as they like to call it) 'Weekend Sale' with hundreds of items at 30% off, we were a whole new level of excited. One of the Scandi labels loved by cool-girls, we can almost guarantee you've spotted someone wearing a logo vest, collared cardigan or stomper boots from the brand. And guess what? All of these are included in the sale that's online right now. Not only this, we've also found other sites that have Black Friday sales on to find Ganni pieces that have a huge 50% off.
Jennifer Lopez Is Releasing Dear Ben Pt II – Twenty Years After The Original Iconic Song
Twenty years on from her first musical love-letter to then-fiancé Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is releasing a sequel of sorts to her 2002 hit, Dear Ben. Because, obviously, the hottest power couple of the noughties are now back together, natch. It’s the first proper new music we’ve had from...
Show Your Godmother You Care! 25 Godmother Gifts To Make Her Feel Special
It’s hard to know what to get a godmother as you celebrate the baptism of your baby. Something sentimental is always nice, as is something practical.Maybe she’d appreciate a cross necklace or perhaps she’s a self-care kind of gal. A nice bottle of wine is always a good choice too, as is a personalized wine glass.
Made In Chelsea’s Melissa Tattam Reunites With Her Ex
She went on a double date with Ruby Adler on the latest episode of Made In Chelsea but now, Melissa Tattam has revealed that she’s no longer ‘single and ready to mingle’. In the final segment – called ‘The Single Diaries’ - of her joint podcast with...
Christmas is coming! Get your hands on Grazia’s ultimate Winter Hamper.
This year we have partnered with Glossybox to celebrate the festive season the only way we know how - with a new Winter Hamper, which delivers everything you need for the season ahead. We’ve covered all bases, from the softly blurring lightweight primer from Avant, to a smudgeable bronze eyeshadow stick from Bobbi Brown. And for when the party’s over? A delicious and cosseting ESPA candle. It’s so good, we defy you not to open all at once – and certainly won’t judge if you do.
Ekin-Su And Davide Talk TV Series Homecomings
Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings is about to hit our TV screens. The Love Island winners will venture across Italy and Turkey in a bid to learn about each other’s cultures. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have had quite the year separately, from Oh Polly collections to cooking videos, but this ITV show will bring them back together in a way we've never seen. The couple promise to give viewers unfiltered moments along with cooking, laughter and emotional family reunions.
