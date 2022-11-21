ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Christmas Village and Pop-Up Shop in Anniston

Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Photo byCalhoun Journal

November 21, 2022

Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston is hosting a Christmas Village and PopUp Shop at 1118 Noble Street on Friday, December 2nd from 6pm till 9pm; Saturday, December 3rd from 12pm till 6pm; Monday, December 5th from 6pm till 9pm; and during the Downtown Anniston Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 6th from 5pm till 9pm.

This is a great opportunity to shop from local artisans and small retailers during the Holiday shopping season.

For more info, or for parade/vendor applications, call (256) 231-7633 or email Keden@annistonal.gov.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

Anniston, AL
The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

