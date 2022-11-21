Christmas Village and Pop-Up Shop in Anniston

Photo by Calhoun Journal

November 21, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston is hosting a Christmas Village and PopUp Shop at 1118 Noble Street on Friday, December 2nd from 6pm till 9pm; Saturday, December 3rd from 12pm till 6pm; Monday, December 5th from 6pm till 9pm; and during the Downtown Anniston Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 6th from 5pm till 9pm.

This is a great opportunity to shop from local artisans and small retailers during the Holiday shopping season.

For more info, or for parade/vendor applications, call (256) 231-7633 or email Keden@annistonal.gov.

