Grandpa dies on ‘bucket list’ hike while visiting Bali to celebrate birthday, family says

An American tourist died while hiking in Bali for his birthday, his family and friends say.

Kevin Henderson was descending Mount Agung on Friday, Nov. 18, when he slipped and fell, sustaining injuries to his head, legs and waist, according to an Instagram post from Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency.

Officials received reports of the incident, which occurred at 9:25 a.m. almost 9,000 feet above sea level.

After he fell, Henderson received treatment from a fellow hiker who was a doctor, officials said. However, after several hours, Henderson died.

Henderson was hiking in celebration of his 51st birthday , his grandmother shared in a Facebook post written by a friend.

“Kevin’s bucket list item was Mount Agung in Bali. He made it,” his friend wrote. “On his 51st birthday, he scaled the mountain, he gazed upon the universe that night and watched the sun rise that morning from above the clouds at nearly 10,000 feet.”

Mount Agung is an active volcano and is the tallest peak in Bali , according to the Smithsonian’s Global Volcanism Program. The mountain is located in the northeast region of the island, which is a province of Indonesia in Southeast Asia.

“Kevin was passionate. He didn’t do things halfway,” his friend wrote. “Of all of his passions, a few stand out. His family. Nothing stopped Kevin when it came to his dear family.”

Henderson leaves behind several family members, including his son, granddaughter, wife, stepson and grandmother, according to his grandmother’s post. He was a world traveler, ultra-marathon runner and was working toward earning his captain’s license.

“Kevin lived his life prioritizing his family and passions. May we all do the same,” his friend said.

Google Translate was used to translate stories from the National Search and Rescue Organization.

