No one really likes driving in the snow. We all just deal with it. These storms hit the state like a heavyweight. It knocks out power lines and halts traffic. For the most part, Casperites know how to drive in the snow. For those who don't or are new to town, here is the list of 10 Commandments for winter driving in Casper. For the local experts in snow travel, you will nod your head in agreement, amen.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO