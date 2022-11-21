The NCAA has set the sites for the NCAA Final Four locations for the 2027, 2028, 2029, and 2030 seasons. While the Men’s games have been set through 2030 now the NCAA has set the games for the women’s games through 2031. The men will play in Detroit in 2027, Las Vegas in 2028, Indianapolis in 2029, and Dallas in 2030. Women’s sites will be Columbus in 2027, Indianapolis in 2028, San Antonio in 2029, Portland in 2030, and Dallas in 2031. The Men’s side featured in the first Final Four that will be played in Las Vegas. Notably absent was Atlanta who was supposed to host in 2020, but did not due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

