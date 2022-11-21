ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne Community College instructor from Kenly earns global certification

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 3 days ago

GOLDSBORO — Wayne Community College’s Bobby McArthur, a Kenly resident, has become the first instructor in North Carolina to earn a global certification. McArthur, who teaches industrial systems and mechatronics engineering, received the Festo Industry 4.0 Certified Associate certification from the National Coalition of Certification Centers, or NC3. He earned nine fundamentals-level certifications at NC3 train-the-trainer events, then passed a […]

