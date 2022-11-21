ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Willow County, NE

knopnews2.com

Lincoln County Counselor wins Counselor of the Year in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Kara Hahn, the counselor at Jefferson Elementary, received the Nebraska Elementary Counselor of the Year award. The Nebraska School Counselor Association selects a counselor of the year for elementary, middle, and high school each year.The elementary school winner was from Lincoln County. “I was very, very...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

20-year-old Indianola man shot in deer hunting incident

RED WILLOW COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured in a deer hunting incident on Sunday around 5 p.m. This comes after the Saturday NGPC report of an Omaha man accidentally shot in a hunting accident — the fourth reported hunting accident in 2022, and the third in three days.
INDIANOLA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Indianola man seriously injured in hunting accident

INDIANOLA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks said they are investigating a deer hunting incident that left a 20-year-old Indianola man seriously injured. Game and Parks said the hunting accident happened on Sunday around 5 p.m. in Red Willow County. The 20-year-old man was accidentally shot by a rifle...
INDIANOLA, NE
Imperial Republican

Keonna Carter gets 40-50 years at Friday sentencing

Keonna Carter, a co-defendant in the Annika Swanson case, was sentenced to 40-50 years for first degree felony assault and another 30-36 months for kidnapping. Carter’s sentence, handed down by Judge Patrick Heng Friday in Chase County District Court, came before a small crowd in the courtroom, mostly family members of Swanson and Carter.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Anvo De Villiers, 37, North Platte and Nastassja Thelma Louw, 34, North Platte. Kody Austin Funk, 26, Sutherland and KyAnn Jessy Kreutzer, 24, Sutherland. James Michael Pettry, 34, Tryon and Jacinda Desiree Perez, 40, Tryon. Tyler Dean Holbrook, 37, Lincoln and Heather Dawn Cheever, 36, North Platte. Jonathan Dean Knepp,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

5-Star Performer: Hitchcock County football claims first state title

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hitchcock County won its first state high school football championship in program history Monday in a 22-12 victory over Howells-Dodge at Memorial Stadium. “Super, super excited for these kids,” Falcons coach Randall Rath said. “Our community, it’s just awesome. I’m speechless. Built itself a culture of...
LINCOLN, NE

