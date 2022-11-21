ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech men’s basketball climbs in latest AP Poll

By David Collier
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball checks in at No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Poll released on Monday.

The Red Raiders (3-0) prepare to face No. 10 Creighton at 1:30 p.m. in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Mark Adams’ moved up two spots after last Monday’s 64-55 win over Louisiana Tech.

Texas Tech has held its first three opponents to 55 points or less. Creighton is averaging 85.5 points through its first four games.

LUBBOCK, TX
