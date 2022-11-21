Read full article on original website
Dolly Dorsey
3d ago
GA. PLEASE DON'T LET THESE ANTICS,DISCOURAGE YOU FROM EXERCISING YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE! PLEASE,PLEASE,THINK HARD BEFORE YOU CAST YOUR VOTE!!WHO WILL REALLY BE EQUIPPED TO REPRESENT, CONVEY,& FIGHT FOR ALL OF THE CITIZENS OF GA!! Reality is HW is NOT THE ONE- He is merely a TOOL,A PAWN,sad to say but it is TRUE!
Mae Walter
3d ago
Both parties should be thrilled to know their supporters will have an additional day to cast their ballots. This is something both candidates should be able to agree on if you're fighting for the people of Georgia. Those that may need the weekend voting are the winners - Democrats and Republicans.
Thomas Traylor
3d ago
I just can’t put this in prospective. What in there hell are these republicans afraid of. People please open your eyes.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip
Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
Georgia Supreme Court allows early voting on post-holiday Saturday
The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to block counties from offering early voting on Saturday, rejecting an emergency request from Republicans.
cobbcountycourier.com
Voting rights advocates, Democrats urge voters to cast a ballot early and avoid mailing it in
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Democratic-leaning groups are urging Georgians to cast their ballots in person if they can for the Dec. 6 runoff election. “As you know, the mail is slow,” reads a recent email from the Gwinnett...
Beto is Back and Campaigning for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock
Beto O'Rourke lost his bid for Texas Governor but built a formidable fund-raising machine for Democrats.Photo byErik Drost/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh off his loss in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke has switched gears and is urging his supporters to help Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock keep his seat in the Senate.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gov. Brian Kemp lending more support to Herschel Walker in Senate runoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Only days after making his first campaign stop with Herschel Walker, Gov. Brian Kemp is appearing in a new advertisement airing over Thanksgiving. The ad, titled “Partners,” is the first time Georgia’s newly re-elected governor has appeared with Walker, who is hoping to unseat...
opelikaobserver.com
Georgia’s Two “Political Pariahs” Now Seen as Tenacious Wise Men
OPINION — Two state constitutional officers in Georgia had the gumption to challenge President Donald Trump over the electoral fraud he was claiming in late 2020. These men faced political oblivion after rejecting Trump’s corrupt overtures. So said political writers the nation over. One of these men was even described as having “not even a prayer” of being reelected.
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
Early voting in the runoff election between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock begins s...
Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
WALB 10
Early voting set to begin for Senate runoff election in Lowndes Co.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In less than a week, voters across the Peach State are heading back to the polls. Early voting across Georgia starts in the coming days and elections leaders in Lowndes County are gearing up for another round of early voting. Georgia’s Senate runoff election is on...
Central Georgians speak on state appealing Saturday voting ruling
MACON, Ga. — Can you vote this Saturday on Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff?. Senator Raphael Warnock's campaign, along with the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, sued the state last week. They argued early voting should be allowed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Last...
News/Talk 750 WSB
Georgians pay final respects to longtime Speaker of the House David Ralston
ATLANTA, Ga. — Hundreds of mourners gathered outside the Georgia Capitol Tuesday morning to honor a man who is revered in every corner of the state. Family, friends and colleagues both Republican and Democrat bid farewell to David Ralston, who died last week at age 68. He was the...
Dollar General stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia face $2.77 million more fines over safety
Pointing to the workplace safety violations found at Dollar General stores over the last five years — and the most recent $2.77 million in proposed fines — the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA arm said the chain puts “profits over their employees safety and well-being.”. Also,...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia promises to provide delayed SNAP payments by Thanksgiving
ATLANTA - Georgia officials are promising to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing...
A-CC Elections Board calls “emergency meeting”
What is being called an emergency meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections is scheduled for 4 o’clock this afternoon. The session is called in the wake of a weekend ruling from a judge in Atlanta who says counties can allow early voting this coming Saturday, despite an earlier edict from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who said the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday precluded early voting two days later.
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
MSNBC
Two Muslim Women Make History in Georgia Politics
The Senate runoff in Georgia is just weeks away. But despite setbacks and efforts at voter suppression, there was some history made in the state: Voters sent the first two Muslim women to the state legislature. One of them, State Sen.-elect Nabilah Islam, joins Mehdi to discuss her work in politics, her campaign and more.Nov. 23, 2022.
Motley Fool
Georgia Promises To Catch Up SNAP Benefit Backlog Before Thanksgiving
One Georgia resident said yesterday that their family had no food this Thanksgiving. Georgia fell behind with SNAP renewal applications and some households have not received their benefits. Today, the state announced it had paid out the pending money, but some Georgians complained payments had not arrived. If you can't...
Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner
ATLANTA (AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia’s recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger’s victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during the election, but the difference was well within the expected margin of error, the Secretary of State’s office announced Friday. “This audit shows that our system works and that our county election officials conducted a secure, accurate election,” Raffensperger said in a statement. The audit follows a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about the integrity of the state’s election results. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state. It must be completed before the election results are certified.
Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.
