Former federal prosecutor Russell Coleman files to run for Kentucky AG
KENTUCKY — A former federal prosecutor has his sights set on the top prosecutor job in Kentucky. Russell Coleman has filed to run for attorney general in 2023. The Republican was appointed U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky by President Donald Trump. Coleman also served as an...
ARCHIVES: John Y. Brown Jr. inaugurated as Kentucky's 55th governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Remember John Y. Brown Jr., Kentucky's 55th governor. Brown was a Democrat and a successful businessman. He died on Nov. 21, 2022. In the player above, we're looking at the day he was sworn in to lead the state. It began with a parade that even included Muhammad Ali.
Governor, first lady announce toy drive for kids affected by eastern Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's governor and first lady are working to make sure children impacted by devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky have a good Christmas. Catastrophic floods hit the Appalachian area in July, claiming the lives of more than 40 people and destroying countless homes. Much like after the...
Louisville lawmaker Pamela Stevenson first Black woman to run for AG in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville lawmaker is looking to make history in Kentucky. Democrat Pamela Stevenson has filed to run for attorney general in 2023. She is the first Black woman to run for the office. The retired Air Force colonel was elected to represent the 43rd House District...
Must-see holiday light attractions in Louisville, southern Indiana for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville and southern Indiana know how to get in the Christmas spirit. Whether that's stringing lights over a huge Christmas tree downtown or doing the same in an underground cave, there's no lack of spreading cheer. But if you're looking for things to get you in...
Kentucky, Indiana schools hit hard with flu, COVID-19 and RSV ahead of Thanksgiving
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky and southern Indiana schools are getting hit hard with the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus ahead of Thanksgiving. So many students are sick in Bullitt County Public Schools that classes were canceled on Tuesday. "It was a tough decision for us, but something that...
Former Kentucky governor and KFC businessman John Y. Brown Jr. dies at age 88
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former Kentucky governor and impressive businessman John Y. Brown Jr. has died. He was 88 years old. His family released a statement, confirming his passing:. "Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive...
Kentucky woman says she's thankful after winning $1 million on new scratch-off ticket
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, has won the first $1,000,000 prize on a new scratch-off game. She purchased the Kentucky Lottery's new $50 500X ticket earlier this month out of a vending machine at Crittenden Fastlane in Crittenden, lottery officials said. "After...
