Augusta Sports Council announces Ray Guy Award semifinalists

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Sports Council announced the 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Ray Guy Award on Monday, including Kai Kroeger from the University of South Carolina . The semifinalists were chosen from a field of 81 nominated candidates.



According to a news release from the council, the candidates were evaluated by the Ray Guy Award committee on their overall statistics and contribution to the team. “Particular emphasis was placed on net punting average, number of times a punt was downed or kicked out-of-bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned,” the release said. “The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success”.



The national voting body is made up of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, national media and previous Ray Guy Award winners that will decide the three award finalists who will be announced on Tuesday, November 29th. Voters will then vote again to determine the winner who will be announced live on Thursday, December 8th at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.



The Ray Guy Award will provide one additional vote as determined by football fans for the 2022 winner. The Fan Vote will be located on the Ray Guy Award website and is equivalent to one national selection committee member’s vote. The vote will be included for the selection of the winner once the three finalists have been announced.

The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor the late Thomson native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy.

2022 Ray Guy Award Semifinalists

Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

Jesse Mirco, Ohio State

Jon Sot, Notre Dame

Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

Lou Hedley, Miami

Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati

Michael Turk, Oklahoma

Oscar Chapman, Auburn

Ty Zentner, Kansas State

Ray Guy Award Timeline

July 27 – Pre-season watch list announced

July 28 – Nomination period begins

November 14 – Nomination forms due

November 14 – Final candidate list announced

November 21 – 10 Semifinalists announced

November 21 – 27 – Online voting to determine finalists

November 29 – Three Finalists announced

November 29 – December 2 – Online voting to select winner

December 8 – Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN

January/February 2023 – Banquet (Augusta)

