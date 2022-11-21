ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta Sports Council announces Ray Guy Award semifinalists

By John Hart
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gAEpr_0jIoQrMt00

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Sports Council announced the 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Ray Guy Award on Monday, including Kai Kroeger from the University of South Carolina . The semifinalists were chosen from a field of 81 nominated candidates.

According to a news release from the council, the candidates were evaluated by the Ray Guy Award committee on their overall statistics and contribution to the team. “Particular emphasis was placed on net punting average, number of times a punt was downed or kicked out-of-bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned,” the release said. “The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success”.

The national voting body is made up of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, national media and previous Ray Guy Award winners that will decide the three award finalists who will be announced on Tuesday, November 29th. Voters will then vote again to determine the winner who will be announced live on Thursday, December 8th at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

The Ray Guy Award will provide one additional vote as determined by football fans for the 2022 winner. The Fan Vote will be located on the Ray Guy Award website and is equivalent to one national selection committee member’s vote. The vote will be included for the selection of the winner once the three finalists have been announced.

The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor the late Thomson native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy.

2022 Ray Guy Award Semifinalists

Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
Jesse Mirco, Ohio State
Jon Sot, Notre Dame
Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
Lou Hedley, Miami
Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati
Michael Turk, Oklahoma
Oscar Chapman, Auburn
Ty Zentner, Kansas State

Ray Guy Award Timeline

July 27 – Pre-season watch list announced
July 28 – Nomination period begins
November 14 – Nomination forms due
November 14 – Final candidate list announced
November 21 – 10 Semifinalists announced
November 21 – 27 – Online voting to determine finalists
November 29 – Three Finalists announced
November 29 – December 2 – Online voting to select winner
December 8 – Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN
January/February 2023 – Banquet (Augusta)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgac.com

Ray Guy Award Semifinalists Named

The Ray Guy Award semifinalists have been chosen by the Augusta Sports Council. The awards honors the nation’s best collegiate punter, but according to the press release, it’s more than statistics. “Particular emphasis was placed on net punting average, number of times a punt was downed or kicked...
AUGUSTA, GA
press report

Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54

Mens basketball home opener was a success Sunday afternoon against Fayetteville State. The Jaguars look to repeat their 2021 NCAA tournament run. They return multiple players including C TyshaunCrawford who lead the team Sunday with 26 pts, 3 blocks and 12 rebounds. Teammate Tyree Myers also had a lifting performance recording 16pts, 6 rebounds and 1 steal. The Jags will travel to Columbia next week to face Benedict College. Last season Augusta University defeated Benedict College 87- 57. Game stats.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

No. 2 Augusta University remains unbeaten with road win at Benedict

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – The No. 2 Augusta University Jaguars survived for a 77-69 road win over Benedict College Tuesday night. The win kept the Jags (4-0) undefeated in the 2022-23 season. Tyshaun Crawford led with 25 points, grabbing 7 rebounds and blocking four shots. Fellow senior Miguel Arnold...
AUGUSTA, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Benedict College marching band to represent South Carolina in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBCD) — A South Carolina marching band will make a special appearance at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. Hailing from Columbia, 150 members of Benedict College’s Marching Tiger Band of Distinction are in New York City for a series of holiday performances. “The exuberance is off the Richter scale,” said band […]
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Warhorse football season ends

The Barnwell Warhorses have had an incredible year. Barnwell finished the Region 6-AA schedule undefeated for another Warhorse Region Championship. The Warhorses finished the regular season undefeated with a perfect 10-0 record. The Horses even defeated their old nemesis Bishop-England in the playoffs. Unfortunately, the magical season has come to an end after falling to Andrew Jackson 41-14 in the third round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 18.
BARNWELL, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Aiken’s Blessing of the Hounds back after two years away

AIKEN, S.C (WJBF)- A century-old tradition made a comeback on Thursday in Aiken with 109th Blessing of the Hounds. A Thanksgiving Day tradition welcomed back spectators this year for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s wonderful to be back here. This is sacred turf. The last couple – during COVID, well, […]
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.

Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
AUGUSTA, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

Robert 'Lott' McAlhaney

Lee and Ashlyn McAlhaney of Aiken announce the birth of their son, Robert “Lott” McAlhaney, born on October 10, 2022, at 11:34 p.m. at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Lott weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Bo and Cathy Griffin and the...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant

WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WARD, SC
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM UPDATE: Army still silent on Fort Gordon investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM hasn’t stopped digging into problems with military housing at Fort Gordon, and we’ve uncovered yet another frustration. For years, our men and women in uniform have been telling us they’re sick of living in homes on post that has made their families sick.
FORT GORDON, GA
WJBF

WJBF

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy