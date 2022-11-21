ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Studios Hollywood getting into the holiday spirit

By City News Service Inc.
Universal Studios Hollywood is getting into the holiday spirit this week, with the return of fan favorites “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Grinchmas” beginning Friday.

The Harry Potter event includes “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle,” a light projection show that will “amaze audiences with its stunning imagery and animation as the castle infuses the land with joyous wonderment and features music and sounds from the Harry Potter film series,” park officials said.

Additionally, the village of Hogsmeade will be transformed with festive décor, guests can savor hot Butterbeer while enjoying a special holiday a capella performance from the Hogwarts Frog Choir, and exclusive items will be available for holiday shopping in the village shops.

For “Grinchmas,” guests can take in a 65-feet-tall holiday tree in the heart of the theme park decorated with hundreds of ornaments and thousands of LED lights. Every evening, a jovial tree lighting ceremony will take place while the Grinch himself tells his story along with the Who-ville Whos, ending in a snowball flurry.

The Grinch and his faithful dog Max will be available for photo opportunities throughout the day. Cindy-Lou Who will lead daily story time for young visitors looking to learn “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and the Who- ville post office will accept postcards with holiday messages.

Adding to the theme park activities, Universal CityWalk will be dressed for the holiday season with spirited décor and a 40 feet-tall Christmas tree featuring more than 200,000 LED lights. Admission to CityWalk is free.

The special holiday-themed events are included in the regular price of theme park admission, and will run through Jan. 1. For park hours and other information, visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.

HeySoCal

