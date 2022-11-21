ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State ranked No. 4 in latest AP women’s basketball poll

By Orri Benatar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After expanding its record to 4-0, the Ohio State women’s basketball team just keeps on moving up in the national rankings.

The Buckeyes (4-0) were ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Poll after dominant wins over Ohio and McNeese State by 30 and 56 points, respectively. In the last two weeks, OSU has jumped up ten spots in the AP poll and is now considered one of the top-four teams in the country.

AP’s rankings had drastic changed after three teams in the top-four of last week’s poll lost. No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Texas, and No. 4 Iowa all lost with the Cardinal staying put at 2, the Longhorns dropping 16 spots, and the Hawkeyes going down to No. 9.

Who are the possible Big Ten title game opponents if Ohio State beats Michigan?

Ohio State continued its rampant scoring over the past week, scoring over 82 points in all four games to start the season. Four players reached double-figured on Thursday against Ohio with five hitting at least on Sunday versus McNeese State.

The good news didn’t stop there for basketball fans in Columbus as the NCAA announced the city was chosen to host the 2027 Women’s Final Four at Nationwide Arena.

The Scarlet & Gray will look to stay unbeaten as they host Wright State on Wednesday at Value City Arena at 3 p.m. The Buckeyes will conclude the Thanksgiving weekend in Columbus against North Alabama at 1 p.m.

AP Poll (Nov. 21, 2022)

1 South Carolina (29)
2 Stanford
3 UCONN
4 Ohio State
5 Iowa State
6 Indiana
7 Notre Dame
8 North Carolina
9 Iowa
10 Louisville
11 Virginia Tech
12 LSU
13 NC State
14 Maryland
15 Arizona
16 Creighton
17 Utah
18 Oregon
19 Texas
20 UCLA
21 Baylor
22 Michigan
23 Tennessee
23 Villanova
25 Kansas State
