nbcboston.com
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
nbcboston.com
‘The Things That Touch Us the Most': Daniel's Table in Framingham at the Ready for Those in Need
This Thanksgiving, there is a new face of hunger: the working poor and middle class. And many of them are turning to organizations like Daniel's Table in Framingham, Massachusetts for help. Wednesday, Daniel's Table provided free Thanksgiving meals and groceries for a week for 160 families. All year long, they...
nbcboston.com
‘Art of the Brick' Lego Exhibit Arrives in Boston
The "Art of the Brick" Lego exhibit has returned to Boston, with more pieces of art — and more pieces of Legos. The exhibit features nearly 90 sculptures made from Lego bricks — more than 1 million of the little plastic pieces — by artist Nathan Sawaya. The last the show was in Boston was 2014, when it was exhibited at Faneuil Hall.
nbcboston.com
Happy ‘Tanks-Giving': Score a Free Tank of Gas in Norwood Wednesday
It's perfect timing if you're about to hit the road for Thanksgiving. The "Tanks-Giving" free gas event kicked off at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Rojo Irving Gas Station in Norwood, Massachusetts, giving drivers the chance to fill up their tanks free of charge. The event is backed by Ernie...
nbcboston.com
Thanksgiving Travel Expected to Keep Airports Busy
The crowds and holiday anticipation are building at Boston's Logan International Airport as people look to get out of town ahead of Thanksgiving. "I'm always nervous when I'm flying by myself. But I feel like it's always worked out in the past, and God's got a plan," one man said.
nbcboston.com
‘An Expression of Love': St. Francis House Prepares Thanksgiving Feast for Homeless Community
Prepping a Thanksgiving meal for 350 people might sound daunting, but it's exactly how St. Francis House's Head Chef Seth Green spends each and every year. "I get here between 3:30 a.m. and 4 in the morning on the day of to start getting everything put together for the meal.”
nbcboston.com
Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
nbcboston.com
Donations Provide Thanksgiving Meals to Thousands of Families at Chelsea Event
Thousands of Boston-area residents were in line for Thanksgiving supplies Tuesday in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Geraldine Benton, a 73-year-old woman on a fixed income, is one of many struggling with the cost of food on the rise. "They really gone up, they really gone up, and it's terrible," Benton said. More...
nbcboston.com
‘I Spent a Lot of Days Crying': NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Get $96K Medical Bill Paid Off
Jeneane Life owns the Carlisle House Inn in Nantucket and divides her time between Massachusetts and Indiana, which is her primary residence. Last September she had trouble breathing and went to Nantucket Cottage Hospital, thinking she had COVID-19. "They came into the ER room when I was waiting for my...
nbcboston.com
Rainy Sunday Storm Could Cause Airport Delays, Snow at Higher Elevations in Northern New England
We're mostly in the clear for the Thanksgiving holiday, but a potent area of low pressure brings rain and wind to Boston and New England on Sunday. Rain arrives midday Sunday, with some heavier showers possible by early evening. It should be very mild as the storm tracks well up into Canada. High temperatures could touch upon 60 in Southern New England, with mild 40s in the mountains.
nbcboston.com
Woman Injured in Deadly Apple Store Crash Describes Experience
A customer who was among those injured Monday when an SUV crashed into the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, recalled what was going through her mind during the tragic incident that left one person dead. Sharon Nasser, one of 19 people hurt in the crash, was in the middle of...
nbcboston.com
New COVID Variant Becomes Predominant Strain in New England
With new immune-evading COVID-19 variants taking over and the holidays coming up, top Boston doctors are worried about immunocompromised and elderly people. Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 combined now make up a total of 50% of all cases in the nation and 46% in New England, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On its own, BQ.1 is the top variant in New England at 27.7%, beating out the previously dominant BA.5 at 25.8%.
nbcboston.com
5 Rhode Island Businesses Approved for Adult-Use Pot Sales Starting Next Week
Rhode Island is set to roll out adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1, and five businesses have been approved to sell when the program gets up and running next Thursday. The five businesses that have gotten the Ocean State's stamp of approval are all existing medical marijuana compassion centers, according to a news release from Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee's office.
nbcboston.com
‘Tragic Loss': DA, Town, Retailers Respond to Fatal Crash at Hingham Apple Store
An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others. Police are continuing to investigate, but haven't said what they believe caused the deadly wreck. The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New...
nbcboston.com
A Day After Deadly Apple Store Crash, Witnesses, Doctors Reflect on Tragedy
More than a dozen people were hurt when an SUV careened through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts on Monday, and many face a long road to recovery, medical officials said Tuesday. One victim did not survive. Friends remember Kevin Bradley, 65, as a family man who would do anything...
nbcboston.com
MBTA to Close Stairs at JFK/UMass Station Over ‘Critical Structural Issue'
A set of stairs at the MBTA’s JFK/UMass station in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood are closed after inspectors found a “critical structural issue,” the agency said Tuesday. The stairs in question are at the Columbia Road entrance to the pedestrian bridge. Riders will be able to use...
nbcboston.com
Worker Falls More Than 10 Feet at Boston Construction Site
A woman fell 12 feet from a Boston construction site Tuesday morning, landing on concrete, fire officials said. According to the Boston Fire Department, first responders were called to Congress Street at Pier 4 Boulevard around 11 a.m. where a construction worker had fallen onsite. Pictures from the scene showed...
nbcboston.com
Suspect Sought by Boston Police in Theater District Assault Case
A man is being sought by police in Boston after allegedly punching another man in the face earlier this month, causing him to fall and hit his head. The victim needed emergency brain surgery, according to the Boston Police Department. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 5,...
nbcboston.com
Residents Displaced Following Incident at Dorchester Apartment
Residents of a first floor apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood have been displaced followed by an incident that occurred overnight. Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired at apartment complex on Quincy Street around 2:30a.m. on Friday. According to police, no one had been shot and there were no injuries. A witness told NBC 10 Boston that a child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
nbcboston.com
3 Pedestrians in Nashua Involved in Hit-and-Run
Three pedestrians were hit by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire on Main Street Wednesday evening, the car fleeing the scene afterwards, said police. The three pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital, but none of their injuries were determined to be non life-threatening, according to police. The names of...
