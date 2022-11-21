MILWAUKEE – November 23, 2022 – With one day remaining in Nielsen’s first major sweeps period of the 2022-2023 television season, WISN 12 leads every competitive local weekday newscast in the morning from 4:30 to 7:00 a.m., midday from 11:00 a.m. to noon, and evening at 5:00, 6:00 and 10:00 p.m. among southeastern Wisconsin households.

