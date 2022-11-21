Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
The fastest-growing trees to plant in your garden
While colorful flowers, fragrant herbs, and ornamental grasses tend to sprout foliage rather quickly, waiting for a tree sapling to mature can take multiple decades—between 20 and 30 years. Not all trees grow at a snail's pace, though. Some can reach maturation in as little as 10 years, offering ample shade, privacy, and beautiful leafage even before it's considered completely fully grown. To expedite foliage in your own yard, consider planting one of these fast growing trees.
gardeningknowhow.com
Cutting Back The Trees
I love trees more than any other plants. That’s why I planted about 250 trees on my land in France. When I returned to France after being locked out so long by COVID-19, I found myself living in a forest!. The best advice I’ve received in a long time...
The Best Plants to Grow in November
Did you miss the chance to plant your shrubs this summer? Do it now, it's probably better! Here's a list of plants to grow in November.
CNET
Don't Kill Your Plants This Winter. Here's How to Save Them
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Plants are finicky creatures -- too much or too little water or sunlight can make leaves curl up and dry out overnight. Add in winter frosts and it's a recipe for disaster, unless you've specifically bought freeze-proof plants that can survive outdoors in the snow.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Coffee grounds and mowing among 'secrets' to keep your grass green this winter
Proud homeowners are being urged to keep on top of garden maintenance this winter to keep their grass looking green and healthy. The outdoor experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have revealed the secret ways to make your garden stand out from the crowd with its pristine grass. Winter weather can create a...
How To Hang Christmas Lights Outdoors
Hanging Christmas lights outdoors doesn't have to be overwhelming. Let's take it in stages and make it a fun holiday tradition. Christmas lights brighten the neighborhood with festive cheer. The cozy glow brings to mind hot cider, a crackling fireplace and the promise of family and friends gathered together. But...
How to Care for Spider Plants
Looking for a hanging plant to cheer up your home? If you’re in the market for low-maintenance indoor plants, this one’s your girl. Spider plants aren’t super needy about watering, and since they are low-light indoor plants, they don’t require a lot of sun. In other words, you don’t have to have a green thumb to master spider plant care. (Trust me on this: I’ve had my spider plant, Charlotte, for more than 25 years.)
12 Plant Watering Tips: How Often and How Much to Water Houseplants
Do you struggle to keep even low-maintenance indoor plants like pothos or philodendrons alive? There’s a good chance this relates to your plant watering ways. You might think that forgetting to irrigate is the prevailing problem, but regular overwatering is the most common cause of dead plants, as it quickly leads to root rot.
Pike Nurseries Recommends Superhero Shrubs and Trees for Fall Planting
Fall planting is in full swing, and Pike Nurseries has advice and top recommendations for hardy plants, perfect for the cool weather season. Planting these tough trees and shrubs in the crisp fall months provides the ideal amount of time for strong, healthy root systems to develop for prime flowers and foliage next spring.
geeksaroundglobe.com
How to Maintain Your Septic Tank
Maintaining your septic tank is key to keeping it functioning properly and preventing costly repairs down the road. By following a few simple steps, you can keep your tank in good condition and avoid any nasty surprises. Here are some tips on how to maintain your septic tank. Contents hide.
marthastewart.com
Growing a Tapestry Lawn Will Transform Your Turf Into a Living Masterpiece—No Fertilizer, Aeration, or Water Needed
A tapestry lawn is just one term for this natural landscape trend: Sometimes called a matrix garden, meadow lawn, prairie lawn, or patchwork lawn, this turf technique involves removing traditional grass and replacing it with a mix of native plants and flowers of varying heights, sizes, and textures for both aesthetic and ecological benefits.
How To Winterize Rose Bushes
My dad once had a tree rose, a bush grafted onto a two- to three-foot stem so it looked like a covered lollipop in bloom. But once it got cold, that tree rose, particularly the graft union, had to be protected from winter temperatures and winds. Dad did that by digging it up, then burying the whole plant in a trench on the edge of the vegetable garden.
Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees
Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Goodbye Bugs, Hello Pest Free Garden: Pest Control Tips and Tricks in Your Garden
Are you struggling to keep the bugs out of your garden? Do you find yourself constantly spraying pesticides or other chemicals in an attempt to keep your plants safe?. If so, you’re not alone. Many gardeners face pest problems every year. But don’t worry – there are ways to control pests without using harsh chemicals.
One in Ten People Experience Fire-Related Safety Issues with Their Christmas Tree, Says Survey
It’s almost the holiday season, and if you’re opting for a real Christmas tree for its authentic look and scent, you’ll want to keep several things in mind to avoid accidents. Essential safety measures such as unplugging the lights before leaving the house or going to bed are nonnegotiable if you want to stay safe this holiday season. Take a look at these shocking statistics.
Guide To Waterproofing Basement Walls
Because they’re below grade and close to the water table, basements tend to be damp. That can be a major issue for anyone hoping to finish their basement, because drywall, flooring and interior paint all perform poorly in damp conditions. It’s a problem even for those who leave their...
atimeoutformommy.com
Fall Lawn Care Tips: Prepare Your Lawn for Winter
As the temperatures start to drop, it’s time to start thinking about how to prepare your lawn for the cold season. Follow these tips to make sure your yard is healthy and looking great all season long!. #1. Remove any debris such as leaves, branches, and sticks. It’s a...
Fall’s the best time to prep garden soil for new plants
If you’re planning a new bed for perennials, groundcovers, shrubs or trees to plant next spring, the path to success starts with a good foundation. It’s easier to improve soil before plants are in place, so the time to do so is now. Before beginning, remove weeds from...
iheart.com
Still time to plant trees!
My youngest son still has a few trees to plant from the October tranche we purchased, so, better late than never! We'll be outside in his backyard planting a variety of trees, but some have asked, "Isn't it too late to plant trees right now?" The short answer is, "no."
myzeo.com
4 Roof Problems Many Homeowners Experience
A roof is one of a home’s most expensive components, so you likely want to protect it. However, you also want to keep an eye out for roof problems that could lead to leaks, mold, mildew, rot, and other issues. Roofing problems often indicate other structural problems in the...
