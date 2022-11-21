My dad once had a tree rose, a bush grafted onto a two- to three-foot stem so it looked like a covered lollipop in bloom. But once it got cold, that tree rose, particularly the graft union, had to be protected from winter temperatures and winds. Dad did that by digging it up, then burying the whole plant in a trench on the edge of the vegetable garden.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO