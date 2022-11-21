WEST FRANKFORT – The West Frankfort Fire Department was called out Tuesday morning to Central Junior High School regarding a smoke issue with the ventilation system. According to Frankfort Community Unit School District 168 Superintendent Matt Donkin, Central students were dismissed to their parents and picked up at Frankfort Intermediate School. Other West Frankfort schools remained in session. All students were reported safe. Students who were not picked up remained at Frankfort Intermediate School for the day.

WEST FRANKFORT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO