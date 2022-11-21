Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers
No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
Cincinnati QB Ben Bryant out for season with foot injury, source says
Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant will not play again this season due to a foot injury, a source told ESPN. Redshirt sophomore Evan Prater will make his first career start against Tulane while trying to lead the Bearcats to the American title game.
Dilfer on if Siemian plays: 'He'll get his brains beat in'
During the final drive of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Justin Fields injured his shoulder and was carted off the field at the end of the game to undergo further evaluation on his left shoulder. On Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus ascertained he is "day-to-day," but did not rule out...
Why Bears will play Fields vs. Jets if QB is healthy enough to go
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- You'd think the decision might be obvious for the Bears. Justin Fields has a separated left shoulder and torn ligaments, the second-year quarterback confirmed Wednesday. The Bears 3-8, have a bad offensive line, and are about to face a New York Jets team that leads the NFL in pressure rate.
Every NFL team’s record in Thanksgiving games
The Lions and Cowboys have become as much a part of Thanksgiving as turkeys and Pilgrims. The two NFL franchises have been holiday mainstays for decades. Along with a Detroit appetizer and Dallas main course, the NFL also since added an annual primetime matchup for dessert on its Thanksgiving menu.
Patriots’ Lawrence Guy pays it forward, helps others with learning disabilities
Lawrence Guy is more than just a defensive end. This New Englander divides his time wisely so he can be a face of the Patriots and a philanthropic force in the community. In hopes of inspiring children, Guy spends his free time helping children with learning disabilities and advocating for the importance of asking for help.
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Portland State
West Virginia looks to move to 5-1 on the season.
Sanborn reflects on his current success with Bears
Seven months ago, Jack Sanborn was just a kid from Lake Zurich trying to make it to the pros after a rocky start going unselected from the 2022 NFL draft. Now, he's a starting linebacker for the Chicago Bears. However, he ascertains the Bears showed as much interest as he...
Fields remains day-to-day, cleared to practice as Jets prep starts
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields' status didn't change over the past 48 hours. The Bears' second-year quarterback is still considered day-to-day with a left shoulder injury, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Wednesday. Fields is cleared to practice. The Bears changed their practice schedule this week and will have a...
Hester named a semi-finalist for Pro Football HOF
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Bears kick returner, Devin Hester, as a semi-finalist to be inducted into the 2023 class. This is Hester's second time holding semi-finalist status for the Hall of Fame. Hester played eight seasons in Chicago. During his time with the Bears, he was selected...
