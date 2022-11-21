Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company. According to the filing, Fink sold a total of 40,960 shares across four transactions which occurred...
NASDAQ
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
NASDAQ
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
NASDAQ
Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Lithium Mining Stocks In Focus
Lithium mining stocks have been on the rise in recent years, as the demand for lithium batteries has exploded. A number of companies have significant holdings in Lithium deposits, and these companies are reaping the benefits. Lithium stocks can be a good investment for a number of reasons. First, Lithium...
NASDAQ
Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Could Be a Great Choice
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
Is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Amalgamated Financial is...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
Are Medical Stocks Lagging BioVie (BIVI) This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BioVie Inc. (BIVI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. BioVie Inc. is a member...
NASDAQ
3 Midstream Stocks to Gain in a Volatile Energy Market
Broad inflationary pressures and rising coronavirus infections overseas are making the broader market extremely volatile. Many investors believe that uncertainty will prevail as inflation is not going away anytime soon. Being inherently volatile in nature, the global uncertain business scenario has further induced choppiness in overall energy operations, which is getting reflected in the oil price chart.
NASDAQ
Is Intuit (INTU) Likely to Surpass Q1 Earnings Estimates?
Intuit INTU is likely to beat expectations when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results after market close on Nov 29. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 57.7%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one...
NASDAQ
Hewlett Packard (HPE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results after market close on Nov 29. For the fourth quarter, Hewlett Packard projects non-GAAP earnings between 52 cents and 60 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 57 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.6%.
NASDAQ
Why You Should Stay Invested in Intercontinental (ICE) Stock
Intercontinental Exchange’s ICE compelling portfolio, expansive risk-management services, strategic buyouts, solid balance sheet, effective capital deployment and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. ICE, an operator of five cash equity exchanges and two equity options exchanges, has delivered 16 straight years of adjusted EPS...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights include Country Healthcare, CVR Energy, Delek US Holdings, Boise Cascade and Builders FirstSource
Chicago, IL – November 25, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Country Healthcare CCRN, CVR Energy CVI, Delek US Holdings DK, Boise Cascade BCC and Builders FirstSource BLDR. 5 Broker Favorite Stocks to Tide Over the Market Tempest. Even though the better-than-expected inflation data for...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Clearwater Paper (CLW) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
Petrobras (PBR) Slides Despite Q3 Earnings Beat: Here's Why
The stock of Brazil's state-run energy giant Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras PBR, has lost 12.4% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 3. The negative response, despite an earnings beat, could be attributed to risks pertaining to political intervention and the company’s huge dividend outgo. What Did...
NASDAQ
Factors Making Conagra Brands (CAG) an Appetizing Stock
Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG appears in great shape. The packaged goods food company has been benefiting from its efficient pricing actions amid an inflated cost scenario. The recovery in the foodservice business and strength in the frozen business have also been working well for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company. These upsides were visible in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
NASDAQ
Do Options Traders Know Something About International Seaways (INSW) Stock We Don't?
Investors in International Seaways, Inc. INSW need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Computer and Technology
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Comments / 0