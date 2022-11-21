ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County

A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The bodies of two SLO residents found under brush

A day after a vehicle crashed in San Luis Obispo, officers found a dog and later two SLO residents deceased in a nearby creek bed. On Monday, at about 5:30 p.m., the car reportedly struck a curb, a street sign and the abutment of a bridge in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive. Investigators did not suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Officers completed a traffic collision report, and the car was towed, police said.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Deputies asking for help finding missing Arroyo Grande woman

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old woman who was last seen in Arroyo Grande. On Monday, Ysabel Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was at about 11 p.m. on Nov. 20.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA

