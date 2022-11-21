Read full article on original website
Related
calcoastnews.com
Bezos charity awards $5 million to controversial SLO County nonprofit
A charity created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has issued a $5 million grant to the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) for housing homeless families. Launched in 2018, the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund issues annual awards to organizations helping homeless families move from the streets...
calcoastnews.com
Jones and Supervisor Gibson neck and neck, latest SLO County election results
Dr. Bruce Jones and San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson are neck and neck in the District 2 supervisor race, with the two now separated by 37 votes, according to election results released Wednesday. At stake is control over the five member board of supervisors. Gibson, a Democrat, is...
calcoastnews.com
Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County
A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County judge places child in alleged assailant’s home
A San Luis Obispo County family court judge placed a young boy in a home with a woman who allegedly attacked the boy’s mother, and has refused to move the child in spite of a suicide attempt and allegations of negligence and violence. Five years ago, when the boy...
calcoastnews.com
The bodies of two SLO residents found under brush
A day after a vehicle crashed in San Luis Obispo, officers found a dog and later two SLO residents deceased in a nearby creek bed. On Monday, at about 5:30 p.m., the car reportedly struck a curb, a street sign and the abutment of a bridge in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive. Investigators did not suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Officers completed a traffic collision report, and the car was towed, police said.
calcoastnews.com
Deputies asking for help finding missing Arroyo Grande woman
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old woman who was last seen in Arroyo Grande. On Monday, Ysabel Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was at about 11 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Comments / 0