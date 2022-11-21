A day after a vehicle crashed in San Luis Obispo, officers found a dog and later two SLO residents deceased in a nearby creek bed. On Monday, at about 5:30 p.m., the car reportedly struck a curb, a street sign and the abutment of a bridge in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive. Investigators did not suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Officers completed a traffic collision report, and the car was towed, police said.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO