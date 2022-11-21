Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
North Country Schools implement new spectator policy due to inappropriate behavior
MALONE, N.Y. — The Section X Northern Atlantic Conference is taking what the executive director says is a “statewide” and “national” issue into their own hands and implementing a new spectator policy to address an increase in inappropriate spectator behavior. “It’s mainly the adults that...
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh park re-dedicated to honor local icon
May Currier helped create parks and recreation areas for young people in Plattsburgh in the 1960’s, after she died, the park on Tom Miller Road was dedicated in her honor in 1971. Now, more than 50 years later, the town of Plattsburgh is recognizing Currier again. “When a park,...
mynbc5.com
Beloved Plattsburgh librarian honored, chosen as grand marshal in holiday parade
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Community members in Plattsburgh came together this past weekend to honor a beloved children's librarian. Ben Carman was surprised by members of the Plattsburgh Mom's Group along with other community members who brought him cards and drawings to recognize the impact he's had on area families.
Lake Champlain’s Split Rock is a good holiday hike
Plenty of history, scenery to take in as you work off the pie. Growing up in rural West Virginia (which is to say, all of West Virginia) there were no such things as Turkey Trots. I don’t even want to think what would have happened to someone peddling such an idea.
WCAX
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
WCAX
Plattsburgh Fire Dept. mourns local hero
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A retired city of Plattsburgh firefighter and 9/11 first responder has died from cancer. The Plattsburgh Fire chief says Scott LaFlesh, a 24-year veteran of the department, died from cancer attributed to his work at ground zero in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks. The 49-year-old retired last February due to his illness.
suncommunitynews.com
Town of Plattsburgh launches Holiday Light Showcase
PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department has launched a Holiday Light Showcase to help highlight the best and brightest holiday lights and displays across town. Town residents interested in showcasing their lights and decorations should email their address to rec@townofplattsburgh.org. A map will then be created of all...
mynbc5.com
Mutiple crews respond to fire at Plattsburgh Camso facility
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Camso facility in Plattsburgh on Monday night. Camso on Martina Circle near Industrial Boulevard and Military Turnpike used to be Camoplast. They design off-road tires, wheels, rubber tracks and undercarriage systems. More than half a dozen...
newportdispatch.com
4 injured during head-on crash in Jericho
JERICHO — Police responded to a head-on crash in Jericho yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 117, near Skunk Hollow Road, at around 8:25 p.m. Police say that Gerald Couture II, 50, of South Burlington, lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. This...
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited after clocked doing 105 mph in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Grand Isle was cited for speeding in South Burlington early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling at 105 miles-per-hour. This stretch of road is clearly posted a 55 miles-per-hour zone, police say.
suncommunitynews.com
Military Turnpike accidents send five to hospital
PLATTSBURGH | A pair of accidents on Military Turnpike sent five people to the hospital Saturday, Nov. 19. Clinton County Sheriffs deputies and first responders were called to the first personal-injury accident at about 12:15 p.m. when Mitchell A. Mason, 63, of Peru tried to cross the Route 374 intersection from Wallace Hill Road and failed to yield the right of way to Kamron David, 20, of Plattsburgh who was traveling east on the state highway.
Barton Chronicle
Man charged in fatal accident
NEWPORT — On November 15 Tanner W. Flynn, 32, of Irasburg appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court to plead innocent to a felony charge of grossly negligent driving resulting in the death of 36-year-old Eric Fillmore of Derby. Judge Lisa Warren released Mr. Flynn on...
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
miltonindependent.com
Location of driver involved in wrong-way highway crash in Milton unknown, VSP release says
Nov. 22 @ 4:24 p.m. - This story will be updated as more details become available. Vermont State Police are looking for a driver involved in a three-car crash in September that caused serious and minor injuries. The driver, Ernest Yangassa, 43, was driving a 2007 Hyundai Elantra at 10:39...
adirondackalmanack.com
The Place I Live: Redford
I stayed with my grandmother on Standish Rd. in Redford for many summers. No running water and we cooked with the wood stove. Those were the happiest days of my life. The farm was settled by my Irish ancestors in the late 1800s Following a trip to Ireland it became crystal clear why they settled in this beautiful land. The mountains were very close to the beautiful land they were forced to leave. Fields of hay and handsome rock walls that separated properties were identical to their home country.
mynbc5.com
Dozens of firefighters from multiple departments battle blaze in South Hero
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — More than 40 firefighters spent Sunday evening putting out a fire in South Hero. Officials said they were called to a home on Tracy Road around 6 p.m. to put out a fire that started in the kitchen and then spread. Crews from multiple departments...
VTDigger
Franklin County legislators weigh impeachment for newly elected sheriff
Several Franklin County state legislators say they’re weighing whether to support impeaching the county’s newly elected sheriff next year and removing him from office. John Grismore, who was charged with assault after he kicked a suspect in custody in August, won about 44% of the vote for sheriff this month.
mynbc5.com
Local pharmacies feeling the pressure as nation faces drug shortages
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — When you or a loved one get sick and is in need of medication, it is important to get that medication as quickly as possible. But at a time of nationwide drug shortages, doing so has become more difficult as pharmacies in our region struggle to keep drugs for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and antibiotics.
